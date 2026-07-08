Ruben Amorim opens up on Man United struggles as Portuguese concedes "mistakes" were made

By Matt Law | 08 Jul 2026 20:50 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 20:52

Ruben Amorim has conceded that he made "mistakes" during his period in charge of Manchester United, with the Portuguese insisting that he "will be better" at AC Milan.

The 41-year-old was in charge of Man United between November 2024 and January 2026, boasting a record of 24 wins, 18 draws and 21 defeats from 63 matches at the helm.

Amorim's departure led to an upturn in Man United's form, with the Red Devils ultimately finishing third in last season's Premier League.

The Portuguese is now looking to rebuild his reputation with Milan, having been appointed head coach of the Italian giants last month.

Amorim will take on his former club in pre-season, with the Serie A outfit due to take on the Red Devils in a friendly on August 15.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images, Sportimage

Amorim admits to "mistakes" while in charge of Man United

The ex-Sporting Lisbon head coach said that he was "really proud" to have been in charge of Man United but admitted that he made "mistakes" at Old Trafford.

Amorim's unwillingness to alter his playing style contributed heavily to his exit, with Man United's players struggling to adapt to the 3-4-3 formation.

"It is hard to explain the mistakes as I would have to explain all the context of the last adventure. The only thing I can say is that I learn a lot and I did some mistakes," Amorim told reporters during his first press conference as Milan head coach.

"I didn't have [the] opportunity - and I am sorry for that - to say something to the Manchester United fans at the moment [but] I am really proud to have been their coach for a year.

© Imago / Mark Pain, Sportimage

Amorim will be aiming to rebuild reputation at Milan

"Now it is a different history. There are a lot of things I could do better in the last experience. But sometimes it is like that. You need to learn to reach a different level. That is my thinking here.

"Everyone learns from their experience. I learn a lot. I did some mistakes. I will try to change but there are some things you never change. I think I will be better. That is all."

Michael Carrick was appointed as Amorim's replacement for the remainder of the season, and the Englishman has since secured the job on a permanent basis due to his excellent work.