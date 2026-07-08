Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'open discussion' to sign £34m Arsenal-linked midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Jul 2026 19:27

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly received a boost in the race to sign Brazilian midfielder Danilo Santos.

The 25-year-old spent two and a half years with Nottingham Forest before returning to his homeland to join Botafogo in 2025.

Santos was part of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup, but managed just 44 minutes of action, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

Arsenal and Man Utd receive boost for Danilo Santos?

© Imago / IMAGO / HMB-Media

Botafogo reportedly set an asking price of £34m for Santos and were hoping his value would rise following his participation at the World Cup.

However, Brazil's last-16 elimination to Norway appears to have dented those hopes.

According to O Dia (via Sport Witness), Santos's situation could now change, with Botafogo potentially finding it difficult to maintain their £34m valuation amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Gunners have reportedly made contact with Danilo's representatives, while Man Utd have opened discussions with the Brazilian club over a potential deal for the midfielder.

Arsenal and Man Utd unlikely to sign Danilo Santos

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Although both Arsenal and Man Utd are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer, a move for Santos appears unlikely.

Man Utd are searching for a top-quality midfielder following Casemiro's departure and have already reached an agreement to sign Santos's Brazil teammate Ederson from Atalanta BC.

The Red Devils are also expected to add another Brazilian midfielder to their squad, with Andrey Santos seemingly closing in on a move to Old Trafford after an agreement was reached with Chelsea.

The Premier League champions are also looking to add Brazilian quality to their midfield and remain determined to sign Bruno Guimaraes.

The 28-year-old, who featured in every game for Brazil at the World Cup, has reportedly informed Newcastle United of his desire to leave St James' Park and join Arsenal.