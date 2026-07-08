Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'considering' move for PSG midfielder amid Aurelien Tchouameni uncertainty

By Matt Law | 08 Jul 2026 09:34 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 09:36

Real Madrid are reportedly giving serious consideration to moving for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz during this summer's transfer window.

Los Blancos are believed to be willing to sell Eduardo Camavinga this summer, while there remains speculation surrounding Aurelien Tchouameni's future, with Manchester United thought to be keen to sign the France international in the current window.

Real Madrid have ruled out a move for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, while speculation linking Manchester City's Rodri with a move to Bernabeu has quietened.

According to reports in France, Ruiz is on Real Madrid's radar, with Jose Mourinho's team potentially moving for the Spain international this summer.

Ruiz's current deal with his Paris club is due to expire in 2027, and it is understood that discussions over an extension until 2029 have stalled.

© Imago

Real Madrid 'considering' summer move for Ruiz

PSG could allegedly be willing to sell the 30-year-old for as little as €40m (£34m), while Juventus and Galatasaray are also thought to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

Ruiz started his professional career with Real Betis, making 60 appearances for the club, before making the switch to Napoli in 2018.

The midfielder went on to make 166 appearances for Napoli during a successful spell ahead of a high-profile move to PSG in the summer of 2022.

Ruiz has scored 16 goals and registered 26 assists in 167 appearances for PSG in all competitions, including four Ligue 1 titles and two Champions League crowns.

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Ruiz is currently in action for Spain at 2026 World Cup

There is not expected to be any movement on Ruiz until the 2026 World Cup has concluded, with the midfielder currently in action for Spain at the tournament.

Ruiz has featured in all five of Spain's matches at the 2026 World Cup, helping La Roja to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament against Belgium.

There is also thought to be Premier League interest in the midfielder, with Manchester United and Arsenal believed to be long-term admirers of the Spaniard.