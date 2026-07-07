Man Utd transfer news: Real Madrid stance on Aurelien Tchouameni 'revealed' after talks

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Jul 2026 16:04

Manchester United are reportedly ready to move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already secured a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who is expected to complete his move to Old Trafford following Brazil's elimination from the World Cup.

Michael Carrick is keen to add more depth and quality in midfield, with Tchouameni viewed as a dream signing after Manchester United missed out on several other reported targets.

Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali have joined Tottenham Hotspur, while Elliot Anderson has completed a club-record move to Manchester City.

Real Madrid transfer stance on Aurelien Tchouameni

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are prepared to move for the French midfielder if Real Madrid decide to sell him this summer.

The La Liga giants would prefer to make sales before signing new players, but Tchouameni's situation is reportedly more complicated.

The 26-year-old is under contract at the Bernabeu until June 2028, and the Red Devils have reportedly held talks to establish Real Madrid's stance.

It is claimed that Real Madrid value Tchouameni at around £103m, and the midfielder would need to inform Los Blancos of his desire to leave this summer.

Furthermore, Real Madrid have publicly distanced themselves from links with Enzo Fernandez, while they are reportedly more open to letting Eduardo Camavinga leave should they receive a substantial offer.

Manchester United: Transfer targets apart from Tchouameni

© Iconsport / Zuma

If Man Utd fail to lure Tchouameni to Old Trafford, they have reportedly added Felix Nmecha, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Sander Berge to their shortlist.

The Red Devils are also reportedly interested in Alex Scott, but AFC Bournemouth have made it clear that they are reluctant to sell the midfielder.

Man Utd could also look to strengthen their left flank, with West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville emerging as a leading target.