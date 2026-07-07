Preview: Nomme Kalju vs Linfield - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 07 Jul 2026 15:12 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 15:23

The first qualifying round of the 2026-27 Conference League gets underway on Thursday evening as Northern Irish side Linfield travel to Estonia to face Nomme Kalju in the first leg of their European tie.

The Pink Panthers are already 19 games into their domestic campaign, while the Blues will be playing their first competitive fixture in almost two months after finishing fourth in the NIFL Premiership last season.

Match preview

Having secured a third-place finish in the Estonian top flight during the 2025 campaign, Nikita Andreev's side will be hoping to take another step forward in Europe by reaching the Conference League proper for the first time in the club's history.

Kalju reached the second qualifying round of the competition last season before suffering a narrow 3-2 aggregate defeat to St Patrick's Athletic, and they will now look to gain an advantage before next week's return leg in Northern Ireland.

However, Andreev's men have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions, drawing three of those outings, and will be eager to rediscover the consistency that served them so well earlier in the campaign.

Their most recent performance will certainly have boosted confidence, as first-half strikes from Tiago Baptista, Alexander Musolitin and Mihhail Orlov secured an impressive 3-1 away victory over local rivals Nomme United.

© Imago

Linfield, meanwhile, head to the eastern shores of the Baltic Sea without having played a competitive fixture for almost two months, with their 3-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts on the final day of last season sealing a fourth-place finish in the NIFL Premiership.

David Healy's side returned to action at the weekend in a friendly against Kilmarnock, recovering from two goals down to level the contest before eventually slipping to a 3-2 defeat after conceding late on.

Healy will be hoping to add another memorable chapter to his remarkable 11-year spell at Windsor Park, although European success has consistently proved elusive during his tenure.

The former Northern Ireland striker has won 14 trophies and boasts an impressive 62.48% win rate, but Linfield have never reached the league phase of a UEFA competition and have managed just two victories from their 10 Conference League qualifying matches.

The Blues came closest in 2022 when they looked destined to become the first Northern Irish side to reach the group stage of a major UEFA competition before Jimmy Callacher's heartbreaking late own goal sent the tie against Latvian outfit RFS to penalties, where Linfield were eventually eliminated.

Thursday's encounter will unsurprisingly be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs, with the winners over two legs earning a second qualifying round tie against League of Ireland side Shelbourne.

Nomme Kalju form (all competitions):

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Linfield form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Kalju are unlikely to make too many changes ahead of this one as they look to match the performance that saw them return to winning ways last Friday.

Mattias Mannilaan has scored seven goals in 14 starts this season but has not featured since June through injury, meaning Enrique Esono and Orlov are expected to continue leading the attack.

Captain Henri Perk should once again start between the posts, with Andreev likely to stick with the 5-3-2 system that has served his side well throughout the 2026 campaign.

Linfield, meanwhile, are harder to predict after playing only one pre-season friendly since their domestic campaign concluded.

Summer arrivals Ryan Nolan, Kobei Moore, Dylan Wells and Aidan Glavin will all be hoping to make their competitive debuts for the Blues.

Scottish striker Kieran Offord has made just one appearance in 2026 after two separate injuries kept him sidelined since November, and although he returned to the bench against Kilmarnock at the weekend, he is unlikely to start on Thursday.

Veteran captain Jamie Mulgrew, now 40 and with 823 appearances for Linfield to his name, missed the friendly defeat to Kilmarnock despite not being reported injured, and the experienced midfielder is expected to return to the starting XI.

Nomme Kalju possible starting lineup:

Perk; Siht, Mashchenko, Podholjuzin, Vukusic, Nikolajev; Baptista, Musolitin, Tambedou; Esono Orlov

Linfield possible starting lineup:

Johns; McGee, Nolan, Leahy, McCullough; Shields, Mulgrew; Millar, McClean, Frizzell; Fitzpatrick

We say: Nomme Kalju 2-1 Linfield

Early-season European qualifiers are often difficult to call, particularly when the two sides come into the tie with vastly different levels of match sharpness.

Kalju's greater match sharpness and impressive defensive record could prove decisive in the first leg, and we expect the Estonian side to take a slender advantage to Belfast ahead of next week's second leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.