Man Utd transfer news: £70m Premier League midfielder "would love" to join Old Trafford this summer

By Lewis Blain | 07 Jul 2026 12:18

Manchester United have been handed encouragement in their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen Michael Carrick's midfield this summer, but uncertainty remains over several of their reported targets and potential deals.

However, the Seagulls star has seemingly made his feelings clear about a possible switch to Old Trafford.

Carlos Baleba wants Manchester United move

© Imago

Baleba "would love" to join Manchester United this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

United explored a possible move for the Cameroon international in 2025, only to be put off by Brighton's demands of at least £100 million.

The Seagulls' stance is now thought to have softened following Baleba's disappointing 2025/26 campaign, with reports suggesting that a fee of around £70 million could be enough to secure his signature this time around.

Romano has revealed that United are aware of the midfielder's desire to make the move, although there has not yet been a fresh approach to Brighton.

"For Baleba, at the moment, Man Utd are aware of the player's desire," Romano said on his YouTube channel.

"He would be super keen on joining Manchester United, but, at the moment, Utd have not returned with an approach or a proposal to Brighton.

"So, at the moment, the Baleba topic, I think, it's a little bit cold."

United are nevertheless understood to remain admirers of the 22-year-old and could revisit the situation before the transfer window closes.

What next for Michael Carrick and Man Utd?

© Iconsport / PA Images

United cannot afford to let their midfield rebuild drift for too much longer.

A deal for Atalanta's Ederson has repeatedly been reported as close, but uncertainty remains over whether the Brazilian will actually arrive at Old Trafford, so with the new Premier League season edging closer, Carrick needs clarity in one of the most important areas of his squad.

Baleba represents an obvious solution. He already understands the demands of the Premier League, has the physical attributes to strengthen United immediately and, crucially, appears eager to make the move.

At £70 million, he would still represent a significant investment after a difficult individual campaign, but United have been linked with alternatives carrying even greater valuations throughout the summer.

If Carrick genuinely wants a powerful, mobile and Premier League-proven midfielder, United should test Brighton's resolve with a formal offer. The player seemingly needs little convincing, so the next move is down to the club.