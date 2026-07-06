Man United transfer news: Red Devils eye versatile PSG defender but face personal terms obstacle

By Axel Clody | 06 Jul 2026 07:41 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 07:41

Manchester United are monitoring Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez this summer, but the 30-year-old has made his position clear, he has no intention of leaving the French capital.

Hernandez has yet to play a single minute at the 2026 World Cup with France, but the PSG man has attracted attention on the transfer market despite his status as a rotation option in Paris.

The France international can operate at left-back or centre-back, making him an appealing versatile option for clubs looking to bolster their defensive depth.

United circle Hernandez as defensive reinforcement is sought

© Iconsport / Alexey Filippov / Sputnik

According to PSG Inside Actus, Manchester United have identified Hernandez as a potential target as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his backline this summer. On paper, the profile is an attractive one — a versatile, experienced and still-effective operator at the highest level.

PSG's situation also appears to favour a sale. Hernandez is the club's fourth-highest earner, a rotation player, and his departure would open the door for Lucas Beraldo to take on a more prominent role.

His contract runs until June 2028. The French champions would not push him towards the exit door, but they would reportedly be open to an offer if the right one arrived.

Hernandez determined to stay at PSG

© Iconsport / PA Images

Despite the apparent logic of a move, Hernandez himself has shut the door on a summer exit. According to the same source, the 2018 World Cup winner 'wants to stay at PSG and is not considering a departure this summer.'

Even without a single Champions League start to his name last season, the former Bayern Munich man appears content with his role as a trusted squad member at the Parc des Princes. Whether Manchester United can change his mind by tabling a concrete offer remains to be seen.