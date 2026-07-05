Man United transfer news: Atletico Madrid preparing 'new bid' for Arsenal, Red Devils-linked midfielder

By Darren Plant | 05 Jul 2026 12:02 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 12:03

Atletico Madrid have allegedly decided to make a fresh offer for Arsenal and Manchester United-linked midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Reports have persisted that the Denmark international has an agreement in place with Sporting Lisbon to allow him to take on a new challenge during the summer transfer window.

That has led to the club captain being linked with a move to the Premier League, where both Arsenal and Man United are in the market for additions for their engine room.

However, at the present time, neither have decided to press ahead with their initial interest, despite the understanding that the 27-year-old has a €40m (£34.29m) asking price.

According to A BOLA, the two English giants may now become outsiders in the race for Hjulmand.

© Imago

Atletico preparing second Hjulmund bid?

The report claims that Sporting have already rejected a proposal from Atletico worth €30m (£25.72m) plus €5m £4.29m).

Nevertheless, Atletico are said to have expressed a willingness to meet Sporting's demands for their club captain.

Sporting are allegedly happy to accept an offer that includes bonuses with the prospect of generating more funds from the sale in future seasons.

Even though Hjulmand still has two years left on his contract, there is seemingly an acceptance that cashing in now will maximise his value.

There is also an expectation that a deal can be concluded for the player, who has 10 goals and 12 assists from 141 games for Sporting, over the coming days.

© Imago / Sportimage

Hjulmand, Atletico move a major blow to Wolves

Should Hjulmand complete a transfer to Atletico, it would represent a major blow to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The relegated Premier League club had hoped to sell Joao Gomes to the La Liga giants for a similar fee, and personal terms had been agreed.

However, as per reports, Atletico were left unhappy with how super-agent Jorge Mendes guided Bernardo Silva to rivals Real Madrid, subsequently seeing them go cold on the Gomes deal.

As a result, Wolves' position when it comes to cashing in on Gomes has become weakened.