Man United's chances of signing Aurelien Tchouameni rest on 'key factor' as Casemiro deal is referenced

By Matt Law | 06 Jul 2026 12:24 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 12:26

Manchester United would allegedly need Aurelien Tchouameni to ask to leave Real Madrid this summer to stand any chance of signing the France international.

The 20-time English champions allegedly view Tchouameni as their dream signing to replace Casemiro this summer.

Michael Carrick's side have already missed out on Elliot Anderson this summer, with the England international making the move to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali have left West Ham United and Newcastle United respectively to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Tchouameni is Man United's leading midfield target, but according to Sport, Real Madrid are not willing to listen to offers for the ex-Monaco youngster this summer.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Real Madrid 'value' Tchouameni at £103m

The report claims that Tchouameni would have to actively push for a Bernabeu departure for a transfer to become possible, as Casemiro did in the summer of 2022, with the Brazilian asking Real Madrid to be allowed to join Man United.

It is understood that Tchouameni would need to tell Jose Mourinho's team that he wants to seek pastures new for a transfer to Old Trafford to become even slightly possible.

In that scenario, Real Madrid would allegedly look for at least £103m for the 26-year-old, who is one of the leading defensive midfielders in world football.

Tchouameni made the move to Bernabeu from Monaco in 2022, and he has represented his current side on 195 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Man United 'dream' of Tchouameni signing

The midfielder has won eight trophies during his time at Real Madrid, including one La Liga title and the Champions League.

Casemiro famously left Real Madrid for Man United in 2022 and went on to represent the Red Devils on 160 occasions, enjoying a fine last season (2025-26) with the English club to help them to secure a return to the Champions League.

Tchouameni has helped France reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, with the midfielder in strong form at the tournament.

However, the Man United target was not used against Paraguay in the round of 16 due to an injury, and that issue - related to his thigh - has made him a major doubt for France's quarter-final contest with Morocco on Thursday.