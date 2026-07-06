Tottenham drop immediate transfer hint in Sandro Tonali announcement as signing, shirt number confirmed

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jul 2026 11:34

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, who have confirmed that the transfer fee represents the second-biggest in their history.

The Italy international has joined the Roberto De Zerbi revolution just a few days after the Lilywhites confirmed the signing of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United in an £85m deal.

Tonali becomes Tottenham's sixth signing of the summer window, following Fernandes, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Martin Dubravka to North London for De Zerbi's first full season.

Speaking to the official Tottenham website in his first interview since joining, Tonali - who is understood to have arrived for £100m - affirmed that he only had eyes on Spurs despite glances from a handful of clubs.

"I'm very happy to be here. When I arrived at the Club today, it felt fantastic. People said about there being four or five clubs - there was only one," Tonali said.

Tottenham confirm £100m Sandro Tonali signing from Newcastle

We are delighted to announce the signing of Sandro Tonali, subject to work permit ✍️



? https://t.co/WBcHW8UZYo pic.twitter.com/dGurwXvD9Z — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 6, 2026

"I spoke to the Head Coach for close to two hours about the Club, the fans, the stadium and our football. It was like magic because I knew immediately that I had to sign for Tottenham. I've played against Tottenham a few times and always found a great atmosphere made by great fans. I can't wait to start the season."

De Zerbi also confirmed that Tottenham had won the race to sign Tonali despite "a lot" of interest from elsewhere, adding: "Sandro is a special player and a great signing for our Club.

"I have followed him for a long time, as he came through the youth system at my hometown club, Brescia, and I'm so happy to be working with him now.

"Given his qualities, there was a lot of interest in Sandro this summer. However, he was very clear in his desire to join Tottenham, and I know our fans will love what he brings to the team."

Tonali is understood to have signed a six-year deal with Spurs until 2032 and leaves Newcastle after registering 10 goals and 10 assists in 110 matches for the Magpies since signing from AC Milan in 2023.

What shirt number will Sandro Tonali wear for Tottenham?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Tottenham have also revealed that Tonali will sport the number 16 shirt for the 2026-27 campaign - a jersey that the 26-year-old has never previously worn in his career.

The '16' at Tottenham is currently registered to Luka Vuskovic, but the teenage defender is set to join Brighton & Hove Albion after the Seagulls agreed a £46m deal with Tottenham.

Tonali taking Vuskovic's shirt suggests that the latter's departure will soon be made official, and the Italian is following in the footsteps of Gareth Bale, who wore the 16 for Spurs in 2007-08.

However, that same shirt has also been sported by some less successful Tottenham players in recent seasons, including Timo Werner, Kyle Walker-Peters and Arnaut Danjuma.

Tonali could make his unofficial Tottenham debut in just a couple of weeks when the Lilywhites face MK Dons in a behind-closed-doors friendly on July 22.