Tottenham transfer news: Radu Dragusin fee and sell-on clause details revealed as Fiorentina move 'agreed'

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jul 2026 23:15

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a deal to offload centre-back Radu Dragusin to Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy.

The Romania international has been a victim of Spurs' major defensive overhaul, which has seen Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi join the Roberto De Zerbi revolution.

While Cristian Romero's future remains up in the air, Micky van de Ven is expected to stay in North London, meaning that Dragusin would have been pushed further down the pecking order.

The 24-year-old was already struggling for minutes at Tottenham either side of a serious ACL injury, playing just 11 times in all tournaments last season and starting a mere five Premier League games.

Dragusin is under contract at Tottenham for another four years, but according to Alasdair Gold, the Romanian's time in the English capital is now nearing an end.

Tottenham 'agree' Radu Dragusin exit to Fiorentina

© Imago / Sportimage

Gold claims that Dragusin's obligation to buy will be triggered if he plays a certain number of games for La Viola, who have agreed to pay circa £21.4m if that stipulation is hit.

Tottenham will therefore make a small loss on the centre-back, whom they signed for €28m (£24m) from Genoa in January 2024, but they have also negotiated a 10% sell-on clause for any profit Fiorentina make on any future sale.

Dragusin will leave Spurs having made 48 appearances for the Lilywhites across all tournaments, winning one Europa League title but failing to make a single knockout round appearance in that 2024-25 success due to injury.

The defender has also not managed a single goal or assist for the North London outfit, and he was linked with a return to Serie A just one year after his arrival due to a lack of game time.

Who else could leave Tottenham this summer?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Dragusin's Tottenham departure was inevitable due to the Lilywhites' additions in defence, and a loss of £2.6m is trivial given the Romanian's limited impact in the English capital.

Dragusin will become the third senior player to leave Tottenham in the current window, after Yves Bissouma - released at the end of his contract - and Alejo Veliz, sold to Bahia for £8m.

De Zerbi is also willing to sanction the exit of Mikey Moore, who has reportedly been told he will be leaving on loan again, while Brighton & Hove Albion-bound Luka Vuskovic, Lucas Bergvall, Kota Takai, Richarlison, Alfie Devine, Manor Solomon and Dane Scarlett could be on the chopping block too.

Including Vuskovic and Dragusin, Tottenham currently have 10 senior centre-backs in their squad, a list that also includes Kevin Danso, Ben Davies and Ashley Phillips.