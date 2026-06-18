Jan Paul van Hecke sell-on clause explained as Tottenham confirm £52m Brighton signing

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jun 2026 21:48

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £52m.

The centre-back - who is currently away representing the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup - has become Roberto De Zerbi's third signing of the summer after Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Reports emerged on Tuesday claiming that Tottenham had agreed a £52m deal for Van Hecke, who was about to enter the final year of his contract with Brighton, and he completed his medical on Thursday.

Journalist Alasdair Gold reports that Tottenham's deal for Van Hecke also includes a 20% sell-on clause, but that only applies on any profit that Spurs make if they were to sell the 26-year-old for a higher fee in the future.

Speaking to Tottenham's official channels after his arrival, Van Hecke said: "It's a huge honour to become a Spurs player and when you join such a big club, it's a dream come true.

Jan Paul van Hecke: 'Micky van de Ven told me great things about Tottenham'

Jan Paul van Hecke, welcome to our family ?? pic.twitter.com/PSxNUREvr5 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 18, 2026

"I already have a really strong connection with the Head Coach, who I'm looking forward to working with again. Micky (van de Ven) has also told me some great things about the Club, so I can't wait to get started.

"I've been at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as an opposition player and now I'm looking forward to walking out there in front of our fans wearing the Spurs shirt. That will be a special moment."

Van Hecke formerly worked under De Zerbi at Brighton, who signed the defender for a mere £1.7m from NAC Breda in 2020, before he spent successive seasons out on loan with Heerenveen and Blackburn Rovers.

Following his Brighton breakthrough in the 2022-23 season, Van Hecke made 131 appearances for the Seagulls in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting six more.

The Dutchman registered three goals and three helpers in 36 Premier League games last season and also played the full 90 minutes in the Netherlands' 2-2 World Cup draw with Japan on Sunday.

Shirt numbers available to Jan Paul van Hecke at Tottenham

© Imago / Sportimage

At the start of the 2025-26 season, Van Hecke was bestowed with the number six shirt at Brighton, the same number he is currently sporting for the Netherlands.

The centre-back could very well retain that jersey at Tottenham, as its last occupant - Joao Palhinha - is not expected to sign from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal following his loan spell.

Alternatively, Van Hecke could take the traditional centre-back's '5', which has been vacant since Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's exit, although Senesi should also have his eyes on that shirt.

The number two shirt has also had no taker since Matt Doherty departed in 2023, although Robertson would be a more viable candidate for a recognised full-back's jersey.

Twelve is also available for Van Hecke, and the 16 could also be free if Brighton-linked Luka Vuskovic heads in the opposite direction.