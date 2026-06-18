Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'in contact' over terms of deal for £34.7m Bayern target

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Jun 2026 17:41

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly stepping up their interest in Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat, who has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in European football.

After narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day of the 2025-26 Premier League season, Spurs are expected to oversee a major squad rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi.

Strengthening the midfield is high on the club's agenda, and De Cat has reportedly been identified as a player capable of becoming a long-term fixture in the heart of the side.

Tottenham in contact to sign Nathan De Cat?

© Imago / IMAGO / Belga

De Cat enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Anderlecht last season, establishing himself as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from Belgium in recent years.

Despite being only 17, the midfielder has already earned a senior international cap and attracted widespread admiration for his composure in possession, ball-winning ability and maturity beyond his years.

According to TeamTalk, Tottenham are among the clubs pushing hardest for his signature and have already made contact with Anderlecht to explore the conditions of a potential transfer.

Spurs reportedly view De Cat as a future deep-lying playmaker, although they face fierce competition from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Do Tottenham have better chance to sign De Cat?

© Imago / IMAGO / Belga

De Cat has entered the final year of his contract, leaving Anderlecht with an important decision to make over the coming months.

The Belgian club must either negotiate an extension or consider a sale this summer to avoid the risk of losing one of their most valuable academy products for nothing in 2027.

Reports suggest Anderlecht would be willing to listen to offers in the region of £34.7m, a fee that would represent a club-record sale and underline the faith placed in the youngster's potential.

While German clubs boast an impressive track record when it comes to developing elite prospects, Tottenham will hope the opportunity to work under De Zerbi and a clearly defined pathway to first-team football can strengthen their position in the race.

Spurs are already active in the market and continue to work on a permanent deal for Joao Palhinha, but securing De Cat would represent a significant investment in the club's future.