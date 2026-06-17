Tottenham transfer news: Staggering number of Spurs fans want Cristian Romero sold in summer window

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jun 2026 15:09

A staggering 95% of Tottenham Hotspur supporters believe that club captain Cristian Romero should be sold in the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international has largely made a good name for himself in North London, inheriting the captain's armband last summer following the departure of Son Heung-min.

After leading Tottenham to Europa League glory in the 2024-25 season, Romero managed six goals and four assists in 32 matches during the 2025-26 campaign, including vital strikes against Newcastle United and Burnley.

However, Romero's indiscipline also reared its ugly head again, as the 28-year-old received two red cards and 11 yellow cards before his campaign was curtailed due to a serious knee injury.

Romero then rubbed Tottenham fans up the wrong way by travelling back to Argentina before Spurs' crucial final-day clash against Everton, although he returned in time to witness his side stay up.

95% of Tottenham fans want Cristian Romero sold

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The damage had seemingly been done, though, as in Sports Mole's recent Tottenham Keep or Sell poll, 95% of respondents voted for Romero to leave the club this summer.

The Argentina international only signed a contract extension until 2029 last year, but a summer sale could see Spurs turn a profit on the £46.5m they paid to bring him to the club from Atalanta BC.

Manchester United were linked with a shock move for Romero earlier this month, but the Red Devils are not believed to be serious contenders to sign the South American this summer.

Romero - who has 13 goals and seven assists in 156 games for Tottenham - recovered from a knee injury to start Argentina's 3-0 World Cup win over Algeria on Tuesday.

Which other Tottenham players do fans want to see leave?

© Iconsport / Fred Dides / Icon Sport

After Tottenham's second consecutive 17th-placed finish in the Premier League, supporters have unsurprisingly voted for a plethora of players to be offloaded before the new campaign begins.

Romero was one of 13 Tottenham players who received more 'sell' than 'keep' votes, and one of six to be backed to leave by over 90% of respondents, alongside Guglielmo Vicario (96%), Radu Dragusin (97%), Richarlison (92%), Manor Solomon (94%) and Alejo Veliz (94%).

The vast majority of supporters also want to see youngsters Dane Scarlett and Alfie Devine (75% each) sold, while a sizeable number voted for Ashley Phillips (55%), Pape Sarr (58%), Yang Min-hyeok (58%), Dominic Solanke (57%) and Kota Takai (58%) to seek pastures new.

Every other player in the Tottenham squad received more 'keep' than 'sell' votes, although Mathys Tel was surprisingly only backed to stay by 54% of participants.

Conversely, 98% of supporters want goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky to stay, while Mohammed Kudus, Archie Gray and Micky van de Ven also received more than a 95% share of the 'keep' votes.