Argentina 3-0 Algeria: Messi rewrites history with hat-trick but Scaloni's machine is the real story

By Axel Clody | 17 Jun 2026 05:10 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 05:25

Argentina began the defence of their World Cup crown exactly as their supporters had hoped: with a victory and Lionel Messi in decisive form. On Tuesday in Kansas City, Lionel Scaloni's side defeated Algeria 3-0 in their opening Group J fixture. The number 10, who scored all three goals, was the undisputed protagonist of an opening night that reinforced his status as the team's foremost technical reference point.

The numbers help to capture the scale of a historic evening. With his hat-trick, Messi surpassed Pele for direct goal involvements in World Cup history and drew level with Miroslav Klose at the summit of the tournament's all-time goalscoring charts. At 38, the Argentine continues to find ways to decide matches at the highest level and demonstrated that he has arrived at the tournament in outstanding physical condition.

But the victory cannot be explained solely through the brilliance of its main star. The collective performance of Scaloni's side was equally impressive. Organised, intense and comfortable in possession, Argentina once again displayed the characteristics that made them world champions and strengthened the impression that they remain among the strongest contenders for the title.

How the match unfolded

Intensity, emotion and high-quality football were in abundant supply in Kansas City. The proof came before the 10-minute mark, when two goals had already been disallowed — one from Messi for Argentina and another from Fares Chaibi for Algeria — both by the finest of margins.

The Argentine number 10, however, was in the mood. It took just one pass for the genius to find the net again. A brilliant ball from Rodrigo De Paul split the Algerian midfield entirely, and Messi received it unmarked, advanced to the edge of the box and struck a powerful, curling effort into the top corner past Luca Zidane, who was at fault.

In the second half, Algeria pushed their lines higher in search of a response, which created some discomfort for Argentina but also left considerable space for the champions to counter-attack. That dynamic defined the entire second period, and the reigning champions came out on top once more.

On 59 minutes, Mac Allister tried his luck from outside the box, Luca Zidane failed to hold the shot, and the ball fell kindly for Messi to tap in with his right foot. And the genius was not done. There was still time for a third: space at the edge of the area and a crisp, low finish into the bottom corner. A historic goal that saw him draw level with Klose as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer.

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Du Yu

Messi remains brilliant, but Argentina's greatest asset is their collective

The night belonged to Messi, but it also served to highlight one of the greatest virtues of Scaloni's Argentina. The star decided the match, unbalanced the contest and wrote his name into World Cup history once again, yet he found around him a collective structure capable of amplifying his qualities.

The impression is that the number 10 arrived at the tournament exactly as he had planned. Since opting to play in MLS, Messi has embraced a less demanding routine than the major European leagues offer. The calendar provides greater scope for physical management and recovery — invaluable for a player who is treating this World Cup as one of the final great challenges of his career.

On the pitch, the benefits are evident. Messi appears light, explosive in tight spaces and capable of deciding matches in a handful of touches. Against Algeria, all it took was receiving the ball between the lines for an ordinary move to become a goal.

At the same time, Argentina continue to demonstrate a level of understanding that is rare among national teams. De Paul, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and their teammates move constantly to offer passing lanes, create combinations and generate numerical superiority in the wide areas. The team compresses space, brings its lines together and breaks down opposition pressing with apparent ease.

This is perhaps the reigning champions' greatest strength. Rather than depending on one genius, Argentina function as an extraordinarily synchronised unit. And when a team that well-drilled still has an inspired Messi, it becomes difficult to identify many rivals capable of matching their level.

Argentina on course for a perfect group stage

The victory over Algeria represented, on paper, the toughest fixture of the group stage for the Argentines. The African side arrived at the World Cup backed by a competitive generation and are capable of causing problems for any opponent when they impose their physical intensity.

By overcoming that first hurdle with authority, Argentina took a significant step towards sealing top spot in the group. Their next fixture is against Austria, a side that has improved considerably under Ralf Rangnick and play a modern, progressive brand of football. Even so, the Argentines enter as clear favourites.

In the final round, they face Jordan, considered the most accessible side in the group. If the standard set in the opener is maintained, a maximum nine-point haul looks entirely plausible.

What comes next

Argentina vs Austria — 22 June, 7pm (UK time), Dallas

Jordan vs Algeria — 22 June, 11pm (UK time), Santa Clara

Jordan vs Argentina — 27 June, 4am (UK time), Dallas

Algeria vs Austria — 27 June, 4am (UK time), Kansas City