World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates including France vs. Senegal, Argentina vs. Algeria buildup

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jun 2026 09:00

Hello and welcome to Day 6 of Sports Mole's daily World Cup 2026 live news blog!

As the first week of the tournament edges closer to its conclusion, 2022 finalists Argentina and France will soon kick off their bids for glory against Algeria and Senegal respectively.

Plus, we will be bringing you all the reaction from Monday's late-night fixtures, as well as the latest developments off the field - stay up to date with our ongoing commentary below!

World Cup 2026: What to look out for on Day 6

The on-field action on June 16 commences with one of the standout ties of the group stage, as 2018 winners and 2022 runners-up France take on deposed Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal in Group I.

The 8pm kickoff in East Rutherford is a repeat of both teams' opening match at the 2002 World Cup, where Senegal stunned then-champions France 1-0 before reaching the quarter-finals, while Les Bleus were eliminated in the group stages.

A few hours later, Group I rivals Iraq and Norway will lock horns in Foxborough, where Erling Haaland begins his quest to rip the World Cup Golden Boot out of Kylian Mbappe's grasp.

In the early hours of the morning UK time, several fans can be expected to sacrifice sleep to watch Lionel Messi in action, as holders Argentina open Group J against an unfancied Algeria side in Kansas City at 2am.

Later, those up early for work can tune into the second Group J match between Austria and tournament debutants Jordan, which kicks off at 5am UK time in Santa Clara.

Elsewhere, England will be finalising their preparations for their inaugural Group L match against semi-final foes Croatia, as will Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, who meet DR Congo in Group K on Wednesday.