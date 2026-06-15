Argentina vs. Algeria: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 15 Jun 2026 13:15

Argentina and Algeria will begin their 2026 World Cup campaigns on Wednesday when they meet in Kansas City, Missouri.

The two nations are competing in Group J at this year's tournament alongside Austria and Jordan.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Argentina vs. Algeria kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 2am UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Argentina vs. Algeria being played?

The World Cup fixture between Argentina and Algeria will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

The stadium is the home venue for NFL outfit Kansas City Chiefs.

How to watch Argentina vs. Algeria in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Argentina and Algeria?

Argentina are the reigning world champions, having triumphed at the 2022 edition in Qatar, and will be looking to get off a perfect start by beating Algeria.

Lionel Messi is set to play at his sixth and final World Cup and is the biggest name in a star-studded squad that includes the likes of Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina have enjoyed great success under manager Lionel Scaloni, who not only guided them to victory at the 2022 World Cup but also at the 2021 and 2024 Copa America tournaments.

Algeria, meanwhile, head into this clash as major underdogs after reaching their first World Cup since 2014.

These two sides have only met once before in a friendly match back in 2007 that ended as a 4-3 win for Argentina, but Algeria do have some quality players at their disposal including Riyad Mahrez and Rayan Ait-Nouri

> Our full preview of Argentina vs. Algeria can be found here