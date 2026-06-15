Tuesday's World Cup predictions and previews including France vs. Senegal

By Matt Law | 16 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes France's clash with Senegal, and a contest between Argentina and Algeria.

© Imago

Seeking a sensational repeat of their 2002 success against the World Cup 2026 favourites, Senegal pit their wits against France in Tuesday's Group I opener in East Rutherford.

The deposed African champions memorably stunned Les Bleus 1-0 over two decades ago, the beginning of a swift end for the then-defending champions.

We say: France 3-1 Senegal

France have seldom failed to bring the entertainment in recent internationals, scoring and conceding in each of their last five games, while each of their last nine have gone above the three-goal mark.

Tuesday's heavyweight tussle should be no different owing to the offensive quality on show, but the sheer firepower at Deschamps's disposal should comfortably carry the 2022 runners-up over the line.

> Click here to read our full preview for France vs. Senegal, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Iraq and Norway will begin their 2026 World Cup campaigns on Tuesday night, when they clash at Boston Stadium.

No side from Group I has played a game yet, but Tuesday's contestants will be playing catchup due to the fact France and Senegal face each other a day earlier, and falling behind early in the group stage could be problematic.

We say: Iraq 1-3 Norway

Iraq will have to be resilient on Tuesday if they have any hope of stopping Haaland, but it is difficult to look past the Norwegian forward line.

Norway were outstanding in the final third in their qualifying campaign, so a point may be the best that Iraq can hope for, but make sure to check out the best World Cup betting sites for the latest odds.

> Click here to read our full preview for Iraq vs. Norway, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Cody Grubbs, Sipa USA, SUSA

Finally kicking off their World Cup 2026 campaign, reigning champions Argentina will start Group J by meeting Algeria in Kansas City on Tuesday.

La Albiceleste are attempting to become just the third nation to win back-to-back world titles, while the Fennec Foxes simply want to get out of the group.

We say: Argentina 1-0 Algeria

This will be no easy warm-up game for the reigning world champions, as Argentina's toughest group fixture could come in the opening round.

Although Algeria boast a highly talented squad, Scaloni's side have been rock-solid at the back in recent months, so it will be a slim win for La Albiceleste.

> Click here to read our full preview for Argentina 1-0 Algeria, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Yigit Orme

Austria and Jordan get their respective World Cup campaigns underway when they meet at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Wednesday.

Burschen return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998, while the Chivalrous Ones will be making their first-ever appearance at a World Cup finals.

We say: Austria 3-1 Jordan

Austria will be expected to dominate possession and apply sustained pressure on the opposition's backline, and given Jordan have conceded at least two goals in all of their last five games, Rangnick's side should enjoy plenty of success going forward and ultimately secure the victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Austria vs. Jordan, including team news and possible lineups