Summer transfer window 2026: 10 biggest Premier League moves to look out for including Ayyoub Bouaddi to Arsenal

By Saikat Mandal | 17 Jun 2026 16:15

The 2026 World Cup is underway, and football has once again surrendered itself to the tournament's irresistible pull.

For a month, the game belongs to the world. Casual supporters are drawn in by the spectacle, national rivalries are rekindled, and every match carries the weight of history. Few sporting events can rival the World Cup for drama, emotion and sheer cultural significance.

Yet for Premier League supporters, there is another story unfolding alongside the action on the pitch. While nations chase immortality in North America, clubs are already laying the foundations for next season, scouring the market for the players who could shape the next title race or help them stay in the league.

The transfer landscape has evolved dramatically over the past decade - fees have soared, agents wield unprecedented influence and elite talent has never been more coveted.

Every summer produces its share of intrigue, but the combination of a World Cup and a transfer window creates a particularly intoxicating mix.

With that in mind, Sports Mole takes a look at 10 Premier League transfer moves that could dominate the headlines this summer.

© Imago / News Images

Teams interested: Manchester United, Manchester City

Few players enhanced their reputation more than Elliot Anderson during the 2025-26 campaign, and Nottingham Forest now find themselves in the enviable position of naming their price.

The Midlands club have already rejected multiple approaches from Manchester City for the England international and are reportedly holding out for a package worth as much as £130m.

Such a valuation has inevitably raised eyebrows, particularly for a player with only one standout top-flight season behind him, but Forest have little incentive to compromise.

Manchester United remain admirers of Anderson's profile, yet there is a growing sense that the financial commitment required may prove prohibitive.

That could leave Manchester City in pole position as they continue their search for the next cornerstone of their midfield, with Rodri facing an uncertain future.

Mateus Fernandes (West Ham United)

© Iconsport / PA Images

Teams interested: Arsenal, Manchester United

The race for midfield reinforcements is shaping up to be one of the summer's biggest transfer sagas, and Mateus Fernandes has emerged as one of the most coveted names on the market.

The 21-year-old joined the Hammers from Southampton only last summer, with the Saints retaining a 15% sell-on clause, and responded with three goals and four assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

West Ham are understood to value him at around £80m, but Man Utd currently appear to have edged ahead of Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Fernandes registered three goals and four assists in the Premier League last season, and Man Utd probably believe he can become the heartbeat of their midfield for years to come.

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)

© Imago

Teams interested: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain

Widely regarded as one of the most prodigiously gifted young midfielders in world football, Ayyoub Bouaddi enhanced his growing reputation with a superb display in Morocco's 1-1 draw against Brazil at the World Cup.

At just 18, Bouaddi already plays with a maturity that belies his age. Press-resistant, elegant in possession and blessed with the vision to unlock defences, he possesses the complete toolkit of a modern midfielder and looks destined for the very top.

Arsenal are reportedly pushing hard to win the race for his signature, but the Gunners face formidable competition, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain all monitoring his situation closely.

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Teams interested: Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City

If Bouaddi represents the future, Sandro Tonali is very much the finished article.

The Italian's Newcastle career has been anything but straightforward. Signed from AC Milan for around £60.5m in 2023, Tonali's progress was halted by a 10-month suspension for breaching gambling regulations, forcing him to watch from the sidelines during a crucial stage of his development.

Since returning in August 2024, however, Tonali has re-established himself as one of Newcastle's most influential players. The midfielder has amassed 110 appearances for the Magpies, contributing 10 goals and 10 assists, while his blend of technical quality, intelligence and relentless work rate has made him indispensable in the centre of the park.

Yet Newcastle's financial situation has placed several key players under scrutiny. Anthony Gordon has already departed for Barcelona, and with the club facing important decisions as they reshape the squad following a disappointing 12th-place finish, Tonali's future cannot be dismissed entirely.

Arsenal and Manchester City have both been credited with an interest, but Tottenham appear to have moved with greater intent by establishing contact with the player's representatives.

Personal terms may not prove difficult to negotiate; convincing Newcastle to part with a midfielder they value at around £100m is a very different challenge altogether.

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

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Teams interested: Real Madrid, Manchester City

The warning signs have been there for some time. During an international break last season, Enzo Fernandez openly admitted that he would relish the opportunity to live in Madrid, comments that reportedly landed him in hot water at Chelsea.

Whether intentional or not, those remarks only intensified speculation over his future, and Real Madrid have continued to hover in the background. With Marc Cucurella reportedly on his way to Bernabeu, Fernandez could yet become another Chelsea player heading for the Spanish capital.

The Argentine enjoyed a strong relationship with Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge, and another intriguing subplot could emerge as the Italian is likely to become the next Manchester City boss after Pep Guardiola's departure.

Chelsea would undoubtedly prefer to keep one of their most influential midfielders, but if Fernandez pushes for a move, the club are likely to demand a fee comfortably in excess of £120m before considering a sale.

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

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Teams interested: Arsenal, Man Utd

There comes a point when a player begins to outgrow his surroundings, and Morgan Rogers may be approaching that stage of his career.

The England international was instrumental in Aston Villa's historic Europa League triumph in 2025-26, combining consistency, versatility and end product to establish himself as one of the Premier League's most coveted attacking talents.

Villa can still offer Champions League football, but there is a growing sense that Rogers has reached the stage of his career where he belongs at the very highest level, competing for major honours on a yearly basis rather than intermittently.

The transfer value could climb even further with a strong World Cup campaign, yet the interest is already substantial. Arsenal and Manchester United are both monitoring the situation closely, and whichever club eventually secures his signature may be acquiring one of English football's brightest stars for the next decade.

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

Teams interested: Liverpool

After losing Xavi Simons, RB Leipzig took a gamble on a relatively unknown teenager, but few could have predicted Yan Diomande would finish his debut Bundesliga campaign with 20 goal contributions.

Numbers alone, however, do not do justice to the 19-year-old's talent. Those fortunate enough to watch him regularly will attest that Diomande possesses the sort of electrifying ability that cannot easily be quantified.

Comfortable on either flank, the youngster glides past defenders with effortless grace, while his explosive pace, razor-sharp movement and mesmeric dribbling make him one of the most exhilarating young attackers in Europe.

It therefore comes as little surprise that Liverpool have made Diomande their biggest priority as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah, with the Reds reportedly willing to spend heavily once again to bring one of football's most coveted rising stars to Anfield.

Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

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Teams interested: Arsenal, Liverpool

Most players would think twice about leaving a team that has collected three Ligue 1 titles and two Champions League crowns in the space of three years. Bradley Barcola may be the exception.

The France international has scored 34 goals across all competitions over the past two seasons, yet speculation surrounding his future refuses to disappear despite PSG's continued dominance at home and abroad.

Reports suggest Barcola wants to be the protagonist rather than a supporting actor, and that ambition is not easy to fulfil at a club blessed with a choc-a-bloc of world-class attackers competing for the same spotlight.

Players of his calibre rarely become available, and certainly not at a discount. Arsenal and Liverpool have both been credited with a strong interest, but any suitor may find the price climbing even higher if Barcola enjoys a standout World Cup campaign with France.

Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United)

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Teams interested: Manchester United

West Ham's relegation has inevitably placed several of their prized assets in the shop window, and Crysencio Summerville is among the names attracting serious attention.

The Dutch winger established cult-hero status during his time at Leeds United, but he has found life considerably tougher at the London Stadium, returning eight goals from 56 appearances across all competitions.

Even so, Summerville's appeal is easy to understand. At 24, he remains comfortably short of his peak years, possesses valuable Premier League experience and offers the versatility to operate across multiple attacking positions.

Manchester United have reportedly made enquiries about his situation, and West Ham are believed to value the attacker at around £50m. Summerville did little to harm that valuation when he found the net for the Netherlands in their entertaining 2-2 draw against Japan at the World Cup.

Christos Tzolis (Club Brugge)

© Imago / Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

Teams interested: Arsenal

With Leandro Trossard expected to leave and questions continuing to surround Gabriel Martinelli's long-term future, Arsenal's search for a new left winger has become increasingly important.

One name that has surfaced prominently in recent weeks is Christos Tzolis, with the Club Brugge star reportedly available for a fee in the region of £35m.

What immediately stands out about the Greek international is his extraordinary output. Wherever he has played, goals and assists have followed. Last season was no different, as Tzolis registered 17 goals and 23 assists while helping Brugge secure their 20th Belgian Pro League title.

Tzolis may not generate the same excitement as some of the marquee names linked with Premier League moves this summer, but the Greece attacker has all the hallmarks of a classic Mikel Arteta signing: productive, versatile, technically gifted and entering the prime years of his career.