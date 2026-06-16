Man United transfer news: Why Michael Carrick is “unimpressed” in search for Elliot Anderson alternative amidst £120m deal

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Jun 2026 19:07

Manchester United are out of the race for Sandro Tonali due to the high cost of a deal with Newcastle United, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will hope to build upon their third-placed finish in the 2025-26 Premier League season, especially as they have secured Champions League football.

However, while boss Michael Carrick may want to improve his midfield, it may prove costly to upgrade in the middle of the pitch.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson was reported to be a target for the club, but Manchester City are thought to be closing in on his signature despite the Englishman having a price tag in the region of £120m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that United will also not be pursuing a deal for Newcastle midfielder Tonali because of the huge cost of any deal.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Sandro Tonali: Elliot Anderson ruins the market?

The Premier League is arguably the most attractive division in world football, and there is immense quality spread throughout the league, making the English top flight unique amongst its peers.

However, the huge financial power that comes from playing in it has meant that teams like Nottingham Forest are able to demand significant sums for their star players.

SANDRO TONALI: 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Matches: 35 Starts: 31 Accurate Passes per Game: 37.7 Tackles per Game: 1.0 Balls Recovered per Game: 4.7

If Anderson does complete a switch to Manchester City for a fee in excess of £100m, then that could allow other sides to set similar prices for their midfielders.

Crystal Palace would likely demand a considerable fee for the services of Adam Wharton, and news that a deal for Sandro Tonali has become too costly is concerning.

Teams in England may be forced to increasingly look abroad, especially if teams such as Man United have ambitions of making a number of additions.

© Imago

Sandro Tonali alternatives: Mamadou Sangare and Lamine Camara?

United could look to Ligue 1 for cheaper alternatives to some of the midfielders they might be interested in, with Lens star Mamadou Sangare and Lamine Camara of Monaco possible options.

The two are strong without the ball, though while they both possess qualities in possession, Camara is arguably more developed in that regard.

Progressing from deep areas of the pitch will be important next season, so perhaps the 22-year-old Monaco midfielder should be seen as a priority.