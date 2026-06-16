Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'explore' deal for £25m midfielder who 'dreams' of Liverpool move

By Lewis Blain | 16 Jun 2026 12:33

Manchester United's midfield rebuild is gathering pace ahead of what promises to be a pivotal summer transfer window at Old Trafford.

Ederson is closing in on a move from Atalanta, while manager Michael Carrick and the club's recruitment team continue to assess a host of alternative options as they look to add further depth and quality in the engine room.

Now, another Premier League-proven midfielder has emerged on United's radar, Fulham and Norway star Sander Berge.

Man Utd join race to sign Fulham midfielder Sander Berge

© Imago

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils will once again 'explore' a move for the Cottagers' enforcer, having monitored his progress throughout an impressive campaign at Craven Cottage.

United considered the possibility of signing the Norway international back in 2024 when he left Burnley for Fulham, and his performances over the past two seasons have only strengthened his reputation.

Old Trafford recruitment staff are actively assessing a number of midfield targets as Carrick reshapes his squad.

While players such as Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Alex Scott and Mateus Fernandes continue to be explored, Berge is now understood to be another name under serious consideration.

Fulham are under no pressure to sell but would reportedly seek a fee above the £25 million they paid to sign him two years ago.

Can Man Utd convince Sander Berge to join despite his Liverpool dream?

© Imago / News Images

One interesting complication is Berge's previously stated admiration for arch-rivals Liverpool.

Back in 2019, the midfielder admitted that playing at Anfield was a "dream", describing Liverpool as the best team in the world at the time and acknowledging the club's huge following in Norway.

However, dreams do not always translate into realistic opportunities.

Liverpool's midfield is already packed with established options. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister remain automatic starters when fit, while the Reds also possess significant depth in central areas - even if new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola were to explore a deal, Berge could find regular starts difficult to come by.

United may therefore offer a more attractive option. With Casemiro gone and further midfield departures possible, Carrick is actively searching for players capable of competing immediately for first-team minutes.

Berge's physical presence, Premier League experience and tactical intelligence could make him a genuine contender for a starting role rather than simply a squad option.

For that reason, while Liverpool may hold sentimental appeal, United could ultimately present the stronger proposition if their interest develops into a concrete move this summer.