Premier League transfers 2026: Every confirmed signing and sale in summer window

The Premier League transfer window officially opened for business again on Monday, June 15, although clubs up and down the land had already been busy drafting their summer plans in the preceding weeks and months.
Released and retained lists have appropriately been released since the 2025-26 season drew to a close, and there has already been one big-money exit from the North East.
Keep up to date with every confirmed summer signing and sale with Sports Mole's Premier League transfer tracker below!
Arsenal
- Karl Hein (GK, to Werder Bremen, £2.6m)
- Josh Nichols (RB, to NK Kustosija, free)
- Jakub Kiwior (CB, to Porto, £14.7m)
Aston Villa
- Modou Keba Cisse (CB, from LASK, £4.3m)
- Donyell Malen (CF, to Roma, £29.6m)
- Enzo Barrenechea (CM, to Benfica, £10.3m)
Bournemouth
- Hamed Traore (LW, to Marseille, £6.5m)
- Luis Sinisterra (LW, to Cruzeiro, £5.2m)
- Marcos Senesi (CB, released)
Brentford
- Jannik Schuster (CB, from Red Bull Salzburg, £15.6m)
- Ryan Trevitt (CM, released)
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Zadok Yohanna (FW, from AIK, £24.2m)
- Jeremy Sarmiento (LW, to Middlesbrough, £3m)
- James Milner (CM, released)
- Adam Webster (CB, released)
- Solly March (RW, released)
Chelsea
- Denner (LB, from Corinthians, £7.6m)
- Emmanuel Emegha (ST, from Strasbourg, undisclosed)
- Geovany Quenda (RW, from Sporting Lisbon, £40m)
- Dastan Satpayev (ST, from Kairat, £3.5m)
Coventry City
- Brad Collins (GK, released)
- Jamie Allen (CM, released)
Crystal Palace
Everton
- Merlin Rohl (AM, from Freiburg, £21.6m)
- Seamus Coleman (RB, released)
Fulham
- Raul Jimenez (ST, to Wolves, free transfer)
- Steven Benda (GK, released)
Hull City
- Harry Vaughan (AM, released)
Ipswich Town
- Chuba Akpom (ST, from Ajax, £8m)
- Cedric Kipre (CB, from Reims, £3.9m)
- Arijanet Muric (GK, to Sassuolo, £6.1m)
- Conor Chaplin (CF, released)
- Ashley Young (RB, retired)
Leeds United
- Illan Meslier (GK, released)
Liverpool
- Jeremy Jacquet (CB, from Rennes, £55m)
- Andy Robertson (LB, to Tottenham, free transfer)
- Ibrahima Konate (CB, released)
- Mohamed Salah (RW, released)
- Rhys Williams (CB, released)
Manchester City
- Manuel Akanji (CB, to Inter Milan, £13m)
- Bernardo Silva (AM, released)
- John Stones (CB, released)
Manchester United
- Rasmus Hojlund (ST, to Napoli, £38m)
- Casemiro (DM, released)
- Tyrell Malacia (LB, released)
- Jadon Sancho (LW, released)
Newcastle United
- Ewen Jaouen (GK, from Reims, £15.5m)
- Anthony Gordon (LW, to Barcelona, £69m)
- Matt Targett (LB, released)
- Kieran Trippier (RB, released)
- Emil Krafth (RB, released)
- John Ruddy (GK, released)
Nottingham Forest
- Willy Boly (CB, released)
- Angus Gunn (GK, released)
- Stefan Ortega (GK, released)
Sunderland
- Dan Neil (CM, released)
- Niall Huggins (RB, released)
- Bertrand Traore (RW, released)
- Dennis Cirkin (LB, released)
Tottenham Hotspur
- Andy Robertson (LB, from Liverpool, free)
- Marcos Senesi (CB, from Bournemouth, free)
- Yves Bissouma (DM, released)
Biggest deals of the 2026 Premier League summer transfer window
Englishmen leaving their homeland for a shot at success elsewhere has become a growing trend in recent years, and Anthony Gordon is the most recent Lion to make the leap across the Channel in search of a new adventure.
The former Liverpool and Everton winger is now rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha at Barcelona, having joined the La Liga champions in a £69.3m deal from Newcastle United, who were in no position to turn down such a fee.
On the other side of the north, Manchester United are about to complete what fans expect to be one of a couple of midfield signings, as Atalanta BC's Ederson is on the verge of arriving for £34.9m, despite a delay caused by his Brazil World Cup call-up.
Ederson could join any of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Alex Scott, Adam Wharton or Mateus Fernandes at Old Trafford, and the latter is believed to be the Red Devils' top pick amid talk of a potential £80m swoop.
The aforementioned Anderson could instead end up representing Man United's biggest rivals Manchester City, but the Sky Blues have already seen two nine-figure bids rejected by Nottingham Forest, who are demanding a British-record fee for the midfielder.
Elsewhere, either Yan Diomande or Bradley Barcola could fill Mohamed Salah's boots at Liverpool, but the latter is also on Arsenal's left-wing shortlist, alongside Morgan Rogers.