Premier League transfers 2026: Every confirmed signing and sale in summer window

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Premier League transfers 2026: Every confirmed signing and sale in summer window
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The Premier League transfer window officially opened for business again on Monday, June 15, although clubs up and down the land had already been busy drafting their summer plans in the preceding weeks and months.

Released and retained lists have appropriately been released since the 2025-26 season drew to a close, and there has already been one big-money exit from the North East.

Keep up to date with every confirmed summer signing and sale with Sports Mole's Premier League transfer tracker below!

Premier League Summer 2026 — Transfers & Predicted XIs
Last updated: 14 June 2026

Arsenal

✔ 0 in✖ 3 outNet: +£17.3m
✔ Signings (0)
No confirmed signings yet
✖ Departures (3)
  • Karl Hein (GK, to Werder Bremen, £2.6m)
  • Josh Nichols (RB, to NK Kustosija, free)
  • Jakub Kiwior (CB, to Porto, £14.7m)
4-3-3
Raya
Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie
Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice
Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard
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Aston Villa

✔ 1 in✖ 2 outNet: +£35.6m
✔ Signings (1)
  • Modou Keba Cisse (CB, from LASK, £4.3m)
✖ Departures (2)
  • Donyell Malen (CF, to Roma, £29.6m)
  • Enzo Barrenechea (CM, to Benfica, £10.3m)
4-2-3-1
Martinez
Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne
Onana, Tielemans
Buendia, Rogers, McGinn
Watkins
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Bournemouth

✔ 0 in✖ 3 outNet: +£11.7m
✔ Signings (0)
No confirmed signings yet
✖ Departures (3)
  • Hamed Traore (LW, to Marseille, £6.5m)
  • Luis Sinisterra (LW, to Cruzeiro, £5.2m)
  • Marcos Senesi (CB, released)
4-2-3-1
Petrovic
Smith, Hill, Diakite, Truffert
Adams, Scott
Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan
Evanilson
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Brentford

✔ 1 in✖ 1 outNet: -£15.6m
✔ Signings (1)
  • Jannik Schuster (CB, from Red Bull Salzburg, £15.6m)
✖ Departures (1)
  • Ryan Trevitt (CM, released)
4-2-3-1
Kelleher
Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter
Janelt, Henderson
Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade
Thiago
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Brighton & Hove Albion

✔ 1 in✖ 4 outNet: -£21.2m
✔ Signings (1)
  • Zadok Yohanna (FW, from AIK, £24.2m)
✖ Departures (4)
  • Jeremy Sarmiento (LW, to Middlesbrough, £3m)
  • James Milner (CM, released)
  • Adam Webster (CB, released)
  • Solly March (RW, released)
4-2-3-1
Verbruggen
Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu
Baleba, Ayari
Minteh, Gross, Mitoma
Rutter
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Chelsea

✔ 4 in✖ 0 outNet: -£51.1m
✔ Signings (4)
  • Denner (LB, from Corinthians, £7.6m)
  • Emmanuel Emegha (ST, from Strasbourg, undisclosed)
  • Geovany Quenda (RW, from Sporting Lisbon, £40m)
  • Dastan Satpayev (ST, from Kairat, £3.5m)
✖ Departures (0)
No confirmed departures yet
3-4-2-1
Sanchez
Chalobah, Colwill, Hato
Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Cucurella
Palmer, Neto
Pedro
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Coventry City

✔ 0 in✖ 2 outNet: +£0.0m
✔ Signings (0)
No confirmed signings yet
✖ Departures (2)
  • Brad Collins (GK, released)
  • Jamie Allen (CM, released)
4-2-3-1
Dovin
Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva
Torp, Eccles
Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark
Wright
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Crystal Palace

✔ 0 in✖ 0 outNet: +£0.0m
✔ Signings (0)
No confirmed signings yet
✖ Departures (0)
No confirmed departures yet
3-4-2-1
Henderson
Canvot, Richards, Lacroix
Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell
Sarr, Mateta, Pino
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Everton

✔ 1 in✖ 1 outNet: -£21.6m
✔ Signings (1)
  • Merlin Rohl (AM, from Freiburg, £21.6m)
✖ Departures (1)
  • Seamus Coleman (RB, released)
4-2-3-1
Pickford
O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko
Garner, Gueye
Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, McNeil
Beto
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Fulham

✔ 0 in✖ 2 outNet: +£0.0m
✔ Signings (0)
No confirmed signings yet
✖ Departures (2)
  • Raul Jimenez (ST, to Wolves, free transfer)
  • Steven Benda (GK, released)
3-4-2-1
Leno
Andersen, Bassey, Cuenca
Castagne, Berge, Lukic, Sessegnon
King, Iwobi
Muniz
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Hull City

✔ 0 in✖ 1 outNet: +£0.0m
✔ Signings (0)
No confirmed signings yet
✖ Departures (1)
  • Harry Vaughan (AM, released)
3-4-3
Pandur
Hughes, Egan, Ajayi
Coyle, Crooks, Slater, Giles
Belloumi, McBurnie, Millar
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Ipswich Town

✔ 2 in✖ 3 outNet: -£5.8m
✔ Signings (2)
  • Chuba Akpom (ST, from Ajax, £8m)
  • Cedric Kipre (CB, from Reims, £3.9m)
✖ Departures (3)
  • Arijanet Muric (GK, to Sassuolo, £6.1m)
  • Conor Chaplin (CF, released)
  • Ashley Young (RB, retired)
4-2-3-1
Walton
Furlong, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis
Matusiwa, Cajuste
Philogene, Nunez, Clarke
Hirst
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Leeds United

✔ 0 in✖ 1 outNet: +£0.0m
✔ Signings (0)
No confirmed signings yet
✖ Departures (1)
  • Illan Meslier (GK, released)
3-5-2
Darlow
Rodon, Struijk, Bijol
Bogle, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Gudmundsson
Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin
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Liverpool

✔ 1 in✖ 4 outNet: -£55.0m
✔ Signings (1)
  • Jeremy Jacquet (CB, from Rennes, £55m)
✖ Departures (4)
  • Andy Robertson (LB, to Tottenham, free transfer)
  • Ibrahima Konate (CB, released)
  • Mohamed Salah (RW, released)
  • Rhys Williams (CB, released)
4-2-3-1
Alisson
Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez
Mac Allister, Gravenberch
Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo
Isak
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Manchester City

✔ 0 in✖ 3 outNet: +£13.0m
✔ Signings (0)
No confirmed signings yet
✖ Departures (3)
  • Manuel Akanji (CB, to Inter Milan, £13m)
  • Bernardo Silva (AM, released)
  • John Stones (CB, released)
4-1-4-1
Donnarumma
Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O'Reilly
Rodri
Doku, Reijnders, Cherki, Semenyo
Haaland
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Manchester United

✔ 0 in✖ 4 outNet: +£38.0m
✔ Signings (0)
No confirmed signings yet
✖ Departures (4)
  • Rasmus Hojlund (ST, to Napoli, £38m)
  • Casemiro (DM, released)
  • Tyrell Malacia (LB, released)
  • Jadon Sancho (LW, released)
4-2-3-1
Lammens
Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw
Mainoo, Ederson
Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha
Sesko
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Newcastle United

✔ 1 in✖ 5 outNet: +£53.5m
✔ Signings (1)
  • Ewen Jaouen (GK, from Reims, £15.5m)
✖ Departures (5)
  • Anthony Gordon (LW, to Barcelona, £69m)
  • Matt Targett (LB, released)
  • Kieran Trippier (RB, released)
  • Emil Krafth (RB, released)
  • John Ruddy (GK, released)
4-3-3
Pope
Livramento, Burn, Botman, Hall
Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton
Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes
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Nottingham Forest

✔ 0 in✖ 3 outNet: +£0.0m
✔ Signings (0)
No confirmed signings yet
✖ Departures (3)
  • Willy Boly (CB, released)
  • Angus Gunn (GK, released)
  • Stefan Ortega (GK, released)
4-2-3-1
Sels
Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams
Anderson, Sangare
Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi
Jesus
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Sunderland

✔ 0 in✖ 4 outNet: +£0.0m
✔ Signings (0)
No confirmed signings yet
✖ Departures (4)
  • Dan Neil (CM, released)
  • Niall Huggins (RB, released)
  • Bertrand Traore (RW, released)
  • Dennis Cirkin (LB, released)
4-3-3
Roefs
Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo
Sadiki, Diarra, Xhaka
Talbi, Brobbey, Le Fee
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Tottenham Hotspur

✔ 2 in✖ 1 outNet: +£0.0m
✔ Signings (2)
  • Andy Robertson (LB, from Liverpool, free)
  • Marcos Senesi (CB, from Bournemouth, free)
✖ Departures (1)
  • Yves Bissouma (DM, released)
4-2-3-1
Kinsky
Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie
Gallagher, Bentancur
Kudus, Maddison, Tel
Solanke
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Fees reported where officially disclosed. Predicted XIs based on latest available squad information.

Biggest deals of the 2026 Premier League summer transfer window

Englishmen leaving their homeland for a shot at success elsewhere has become a growing trend in recent years, and Anthony Gordon is the most recent Lion to make the leap across the Channel in search of a new adventure.

The former Liverpool and Everton winger is now rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha at Barcelona, having joined the La Liga champions in a £69.3m deal from Newcastle United, who were in no position to turn down such a fee.

On the other side of the north, Manchester United are about to complete what fans expect to be one of a couple of midfield signings, as Atalanta BC's Ederson is on the verge of arriving for £34.9m, despite a delay caused by his Brazil World Cup call-up.

Ederson could join any of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Alex Scott, Adam Wharton or Mateus Fernandes at Old Trafford, and the latter is believed to be the Red Devils' top pick amid talk of a potential £80m swoop.

The aforementioned Anderson could instead end up representing Man United's biggest rivals Manchester City, but the Sky Blues have already seen two nine-figure bids rejected by Nottingham Forest, who are demanding a British-record fee for the midfielder.

Elsewhere, either Yan Diomande or Bradley Barcola could fill Mohamed Salah's boots at Liverpool, but the latter is also on Arsenal's left-wing shortlist, alongside Morgan Rogers.

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