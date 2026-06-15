Premier League transfers 2026: Every confirmed signing and sale in summer window

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 10:00

The Premier League transfer window officially opened for business again on Monday, June 15, although clubs up and down the land had already been busy drafting their summer plans in the preceding weeks and months.

Released and retained lists have appropriately been released since the 2025-26 season drew to a close, and there has already been one big-money exit from the North East.

Keep up to date with every confirmed summer signing and sale with Sports Mole's Premier League transfer tracker below!

Biggest deals of the 2026 Premier League summer transfer window

Englishmen leaving their homeland for a shot at success elsewhere has become a growing trend in recent years, and Anthony Gordon is the most recent Lion to make the leap across the Channel in search of a new adventure.

The former Liverpool and Everton winger is now rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha at Barcelona, having joined the La Liga champions in a £69.3m deal from Newcastle United, who were in no position to turn down such a fee.

On the other side of the north, Manchester United are about to complete what fans expect to be one of a couple of midfield signings, as Atalanta BC's Ederson is on the verge of arriving for £34.9m, despite a delay caused by his Brazil World Cup call-up.

Ederson could join any of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Alex Scott, Adam Wharton or Mateus Fernandes at Old Trafford, and the latter is believed to be the Red Devils' top pick amid talk of a potential £80m swoop.

The aforementioned Anderson could instead end up representing Man United's biggest rivals Manchester City, but the Sky Blues have already seen two nine-figure bids rejected by Nottingham Forest, who are demanding a British-record fee for the midfielder.

Elsewhere, either Yan Diomande or Bradley Barcola could fill Mohamed Salah's boots at Liverpool, but the latter is also on Arsenal's left-wing shortlist, alongside Morgan Rogers.