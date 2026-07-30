Arsenal handed huge Bruno Guimaraes transfer boost as Newcastle revive interest in 'long-term' target

By Lewis Blain | 30 Jul 2026 07:42

Arsenal and their hopes of signing Bruno Guimaraes have been boosted after Newcastle United reportedly stepped up plans to find his replacement.

The Gunners remain determined to bring the Brazil international to the Emirates Stadium, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his title-winning squad further.

And it is now believed that the Magpies are actively preparing for his departure.

Arsenal hopes of landing Bruno Guimaraes now boosted

© Iconsport / Trask Smith / CSM via ZUMA Press Wire

According to reports in Portugal (via Sport Witness), Newcastle have revived their 'long-term' interest in Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt as they prepare for the possible departure of Guimaraes to Arsenal.

The Magpies are said to have tracked the 20-year-old throughout last season, with scouts producing glowing reports before placing him high on the club's shortlist.

Froholdt is now back under serious consideration alongside Hugo Larsson and Danilo, with the timing viewed as a clear indication Newcastle are planning for life without their captain.

While Porto are expected to demand a fee close to the midfielder's €85 million (£74 million) release clause, Newcastle's willingness to identify and pursue a successor will encourage Arsenal as they continue working on a deal for one of their top midfield targets.

And Foholdt's asking price is similar to what they can expect to receive for Guimaraes, making a subsequent move seem pretty straightforward.

How would Bruno Guimaraes look in Arsenal's midfield?

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Guimaraes looks like the perfect addition for Arteta's evolving, title-winning midfield.

The 28-year-old would not only bring proven Premier League experience, but also exceptional ball progression and the leadership qualities required to thrive in one of Europe's strongest squads.

Whether operating as the deep midfielder or in a more advanced role, his ability to dictate possession and break opposition lines would add another dimension to Arsenal's engine room.

His arrival could also prove invaluable during the early weeks of the 2026/27 campaign.

Several of the Gunners' key midfielders, including England vice-captain Declan Rice and Spain duo Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, are expected to return later than most after deep runs at the World Cup, making experienced reinforcements even more important.

In the long term, Guimaraes would also give Arteta enviable tactical flexibility, as rotating four elite midfielders across the Premier League, Champions League and all domestic cups would help maintain freshness, while ensuring standards remain high throughout a demanding season.

If Newcastle are genuinely laying the groundwork to replace their captain, Arsenal will view it as a major encouragement.

While getting this transfer over the line will still be difficult, the signs increasingly suggest the Gunners have a realistic chance of landing one of the Premier League's most complete midfielders.