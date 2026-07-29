Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta's £60m star 'departs' Gunners training camp in scare

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Jul 2026 18:04

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is believed to have temporarily departed the club's pre-season training camp in Spain to undergo routine medical evaluations in London.

The Netherlands international missed the recent World Cup after sustaining a frustrating groin problem.

This latest physical issue followed a separate ankle injury that sidelined him for two months towards the tail end of the previous domestic season.

Despite those setbacks, the versatile right-back managed to return in time to feature in the Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Gunners supporters will be anxious for positive news regarding his fitness ahead of their highly anticipated Premier League title defence.

Arsenal injury news: Timber returns to London for scheduled groin assessment

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Having been sighted with the squad before leaving for their training camp, the defender has travelled back to the English capital specifically to monitor the ongoing issue that heavily disrupted his summer international plans.

However, BBC Sport reports that this scheduled visit is a standard part of his rehabilitation programme rather than a setback in his recovery.

Timber, valued at €70m (£60m) by Transfermarkt, is expected to fly back to Spain in the coming days to seamlessly rejoin his teammates.

The former Ajax man established himself as the undisputed first-choice right-back for Arsenal by making 30 top-flight appearances during their successful title pursuit last term.

Indeed, the club will undoubtedly hope to reintegrate him into full training sessions without any further complications.

Arsenal prepare for Community Shield clash against Man City

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Arsenal are rapidly gearing up for the traditional curtain-raiser against Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 16.

Securing the availability of Timber would provide a monumental defensive boost for Mikel Arteta as he finalises his tactical blueprint.

Following that crucial Wembley encounter, the reigning champions will officially begin their Premier League title defence against newly promoted Coventry City on August 21.

Navigating these early fixtures without their premier right-back could prove slightly challenging for a side desperate to maintain their domestic dominance.

The club must carefully manage his physical workload to avoid a repeat of the devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury that ruined his debut campaign.