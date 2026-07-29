Fulham transfer news: Agent of Roma star 'meets' Fulham, Sunderland over potential move

By Ben Sully | 29 Jul 2026 16:44

The agent of Roma attacker Matias Soule has reportedly held meetings with Fulham and Sunderland over a potential move.

Soule has scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 81 competitive appearances since joining Roma in the summer of 2024.

However, there is a possibility that he has played his last game for Roma, who need to make a big sale due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

The Giallorossi view the 23-year-old as someone who could generate a considerable fee to allow Gian Piero Gasperini to make further additions this summer.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Soule's agent makes contact with Fulham and Sunderland

Sunderland have already been linked with a potential move for the Argentine winger, while Fulham have now emerged as a potential suitor.

According to TuttoSport, the player's agent Martin Guastadisegno is exploring opportunities for his client, with a particular focus on the Premier League.

The report claims that Martin Guastadisegno has held meetings with Fulham and Sunderland over a potential move.

Despite the contact with the player's agent, the two Premier League clubs are yet to make an official move for the Roma star.

The Cottagers need to strengthen their wide positions following the departures of Samuel Chukwueze at the end of his loan deal and Harry Wilson as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are in the market for a new right winger after Bertrand Traore left at the end of his loan spell.

© Imago

What is Soule's asking price?

Should either club step up their interest, there is a possibility they could face competition from Serie A giants AC Milan, who are assessing whether to make an effort to sign Soule.

There is a belief that Roma will demand around €35m (£30m) for a player who still has three years left to run on his contract.

Juventus have a 10% sell-on clause as part of the agreement that saw Soule swap Turin for the capital in 2024.