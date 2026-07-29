Everton 'lead' four Premier League rivals in race for Chelsea striker Liam Delap

By Carter White | 29 Jul 2026 12:22 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 12:30

Everton have reportedly moved ahead of several Premier League rivals in the race for Chelsea striker Liam Delap.

Xabi Alonso's side are planning a major overhaul of their attacking options this summer, with Chelsea supposedly plotting a move for Danny Welbeck, who netted 13 top-flight goals last season.

The Blues' new manager is also targeting the capture of an experienced head in the engine room after missing out on Sunderland's Granit Xhaka, with Chelsea hoping to sign Jordan Henderson from Brentford.

After a sobering 10th-placed finish last term, the West Londoners missed out on European football completely, meaning that they only have domestic matters to focus on during the 2026-27 campaign.

Chelsea commence their Premier League schedule with a local derby against Fulham at Craven Cottage on August 24, before kicking off their Stamford Bridge season by facing Brighton & Hove Albion.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Everton leading race for Delap signature?

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have informed three forwards that they are free to leave Stamford Bridge during this summer's transfer window, as Alonso chases significant alterations to the squad.

The report claims that ex-Ipswich Town hero Delap, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are set to become surplus to requirements in West London, with the former appearing likely to secure a cross-division switch.

It is understood that Everton currently lead the way in the race for the 23-year-old, who Chelsea paid £30m for during last year's summer trading point to prize him away from the Tractor Boys.

As well as David Moyes's side, it is believed that Leeds United and Newcastle United are also keen on the former England Under-21 international, whilst Brighton and Fulham have held talks with the player's representatives.

After another year of Premier League experience and five appearances in the Champions League, Chelsea want to make a profit on Delap, meaning that potential suitors need to be willing to spend upwards of £30m on the striker.

© Imago

Delap's difficult campaign

Following a 12-goal term for Ipswich in the Premier League during the 2024-25 season, Delap caught the eye of Chelsea, who believed that the youngster could blossom into a top-class attacker.

On the evidence of the past 12 months, the Blues may have thought too much of the former Tractor Boy, as he managed just three goals across 48 matches in all competitions last campaign.

Only turning 23 in February, Delap has time on his side to fulfil his undoubted potential, and a move to a lower-end Premier League club could afford him the regular match minutes he needs to develop.