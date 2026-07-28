Chelsea transfer news: Jordan Henderson's 'agreement' with Brentford revealed as Xabi Alonso addresses key problem

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jul 2026 17:58

Jordan Henderson has a gentleman's agreement with Brentford that would allow him to leave for free, the latest report has revealed.

The summer transfer window is about to enter its final month, with the September 1 deadline for business to be completed coming sooner rather than later.

While many clubs have been slow and reactive in the market, Chelsea have been one of the most proactive teams in the Premier League, with Morgan Rogers the Londoners' marquee signing so far.

The Blues have been unsurprisingly linked with more additions, though few predicted that midfielder Jordan Henderson would have been a target for Xabi Alonso.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Brentford intend to honour a gentleman's agreement they have with Henderson that would allow him to leave for free should the right opportunity arise.

© Imago / News Images

Jordan Henderson to Chelsea: Why does Xabi Alonso want the midfielder?

It is no secret that Alonso has been looking to make additions to his midfield given the club tried to sign Sunderland's Granit Xhaka earlier this summer.

However, eyebrows were raised at the Blues' pursuit of Henderson given he is 36 and was not a guaranteed starter for Brentford in 2025-26.

JORDAN HENDERSON'S 2025-26 (PREMIER LEAGUE) Matches: 32 Starts: 22 Goals: 1 Assists: 3 Duels Won Percentage: 48% Possession Lost per Game: 9.9

One of the key reasons Chelsea may want to bring the Englishman to Stamford Bridge is his experience, particularly as the Blues have a number of younger players that will need guidance if the team are to challenge for major honours.

Alonso is also credited with an interest in veteran striker Danny Welbeck, and the club appear to be far more flexible this summer than in previous windows.

Owners Clearlake Capital have often been accused of only signing young talents while neglecting the need to bring in established stars, so it will be fascinating to see whether the experience of Henderson can help guide the team through difficult moments.

© Imago / Sportimage

Should Chelsea sign Jordan Henderson this summer?

Though Henderson would not be eyed as a first-team starter, there is a realistic possibility that he will play a role in Premier League matches this term, especially if the Londoners suffer an injury crisis.

His technical quality with the ball is limited, while the athleticism that helped him forge a title-winning career with Liverpool has long since waned.

Perhaps Henderson could have a role as a mentor to younger talents, but it is imperative that the likes of Enzo Fernandes and Moises Caicedo remain fit for the majority of the season if Chelsea wish to achieve Champions League football.