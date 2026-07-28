Preview: Ludogorets Razgrad vs Hapoel Tel Aviv - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 28 Jul 2026 17:56

Looking to overturn a two-goal deficit, Ludogorets Razgrad welcome Hapoel Tel Aviv to Huvepharma Arena for the second leg of their Conference League qualification tie on Thursday.

The Eagles struggled massively during the first encounter last week, leaving the Red Demons in the driving seat ahead of this all-important clash in Bulgaria.

Match preview

Following promotion to the top division in 2011, Ludogorets Razgrad claimed 14 consecutive Bulgarian Premier League titles before a shocking third-placed finish in 2026, ending up 14 points behind champions Levski Sofia.

The disappointing moments for the Eagles have continued into the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign, with Thursday's hosts losing the first leg to Hapoel Tel Aviv at Diosgyori Stadium in Hungary last week.

On the contrary to their continental struggles so far, Ludogorets have enjoyed a flawless return to domestic action this month, picking up back-to-back victories over Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Dunav Ruse, keeping clean sheets in both contests.

Involved in both of the Eagles' goals at Gradski Stadion on Monday evening, winger Bernard Tekpetey will be hoping to translate his domestic form onto the European stage in order to save his side from elimination.

Set to take charge of only his fourth competitive match following his appointment at Huvepharma Arena earlier this month, German head coach Thomas Reis managed Turkish side Samsunspor in the Conference League last season.

Plying their trade in the second tier of Israeli football as recently as 2025, Hapoel Tel Aviv have made major strides in a short space of time after finishing fourth in the Israeli Premier League last season.

The Red Demons' next success arrived in the TOTA Cup UEFA qualifiers match against Beitar Jerusalem on July 18, allowing Elyaniv Barda's side to advance into the preliminary rounds of this season's Conference League.

Hapoel's continental adventure commenced in exceptional fashion last week, when goals either side of the half-time whistle from Omri Altman and centre-back Chico secured a 2-0 first-leg victory over Ludogorets.

Providing one of the assists during the win over the Eagles last time out, Stav Turiel was last season's top goalscorer for the Red Demons and made his fifth senior Israel appearance in June against Albania.

Thursday's visitors to Razgrad are currently competing in European competition for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when they failed to make the group stage of the Europa League following a two-legged defeat to Astana of Kazakhstan in the playoff round.

Ludogorets Razgrad Conference League form:

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Ludogorets Razgrad form (all competitions):

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Hapoel Tel Aviv Conference League form:

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Hapoel Tel Aviv form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Subbed off after 60 minutes last week, Ludogorets pairing Filip Kaloc and Alberto Salido are in danger of losing their spots in the starting XI.

Talisman Chochev and in-form Tekpetey both started on the bench in the first leg but should be promoted to the starting side of the Eagles.

A consistent goalscorer for Ludogorets over the past three years, Kwadwo Duah is also pushing for a start after consecutive substitute appearances.

Keeping a solid clean sheet last time out, Hapoel Tel Aviv should stick with a centre-back pairing of Chico and Fernand Mayembo.

Winner of the Israeli Premier League's Goalkeeper of the Season award last term, Assaf Tzur is the undisputed first-choice option for the Red Demons in between the sticks.

Ludogorets Razgrad possible starting lineup:

Bonmann; Son, Kurtulus, Nedyalkov, Nogueira; Camara, Chochev, Tekpetey, Stanic, Cruz; Duah

Hapoel Tel Aviv possible starting lineup:

Tzur; Coco, Mayembo, Chico, Leidner; Falcao, Kraev, Turiel, Boateng, Silva, Altman

We say: Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 Hapoel Tel Aviv (Hapoel Tel Aviv win 3-2 on aggregate)

With home advantage at Huvepharma Arena, Ludogorets will be confident of picking up the victory on the night.

That being said, Hapoel possess a two-goal advantage and should have enough to hold onto their spot in the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.