Preview: Vitoria vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 28 Jul 2026 17:04 , Last updated: 28 Jul 2026 17:10

Round 21 of the 2026 Brasileiro sees Vitoria and Palmeiras face each other on Wednesday in a matchup that carries pressure for both sides after setbacks in the previous round.

Palmeiras still lead the way in the standings, but saw their advantage over Flamengo drop to six points and need a response. Meanwhile, Vitoria dropped to 13th position after a loss to Remo, causing them to look over their shoulders once again

Match preview

Vitoria arrive at the Barradao looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Remo. In Belem, the team were punished during key moments in a match where they failed to capitalise on their 65% ball possession.

As a result, Vitoria fell from 11th to 13th place, remaining on 26 points, and saw the gap to the relegation zone shrink. The manager treated the opening goal as a collective defensive slip, coming at a moment when the team needed to control risk better, which proved decisive for the rest of the match.

Another area of concern is set pieces. This issue gains even greater relevance against Palmeiras, who already punished Vitoria with set-piece goals from Murilo and Gustavo Gomez during the first half of the season.

For Wednesday, the response relies on regaining aggressiveness in the opposition's box and increasing defensive focus.

Manager Jair Ventura's confidence rests on the Barradao, where Vitoria have built almost their entire campaign. Out of 26 total points gathered in the Brasileirao, 22 were won at home, featuring seven wins, one draw, and just one defeat.

The team have scored 15 goals and conceded only three as hosts, an 81.5% success rate that contrasts sharply with their away vulnerability and gives this fixture far more weight than the simple table gap suggests.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

On the other side, Palmeiras also arrive under pressure. A 2-1 defeat to Atletico Mineiro ended a 14-game unbeaten streak in the Brasileiro and marked Alviverde's first home league loss this term.

It was a tense match for Abel Ferreira's side, who dominated without clinical finishing in the final third. Palmeiras held nearly 70% possession in the first half and created chances, but went behind after Carlos Miguel failed to hold a shot from Cassierra, allowing Victor Hugo to score on the rebound.

Felipe Anderson equalised shortly after coming on in the second half, but Igor Gomes quickly put Atletico back ahead. After the game, Ferreira acknowledged the need for more sharpness in the final third and pointed to defensive recovery issues on the second goal.

With Flamengo drawing against Sao Paulo, Palmeiras' lead at the top is now six points and they have played one game more, leaving smaller margin for error.

Palmeiras are the best away team in the Brasileiro with a 70% success rate. Prior to the loss against Atletico, they secured victories over Flamengo at the Maracana and Coritiba at the Couto Pereira.

Thus, the fixture at the Barradao brings together two extremes: Vitoria's home strength against Palmeiras' reliable away record, with both under pressure after a round defined by costly mistakes.

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

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Vitoria form (all competitions):

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Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

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Palmeiras form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Vitoria have gained an important return to reorganise their midfield. Emmanuel Martinez served his suspension and should reclaim his spot alongside Baralhas and Ze Vitor, reinforcing the sector that struggled to close down space against Remo.

Jair Ventura is likely to keep Lucas Arcanjo as the starting goalkeeper, despite the mistake on the first goal conceded in Belem. The manager publicly defended the goalkeeper and signalled continued trust. At right-back, Fabiano Souza continues to compete for a spot with Jamerson, who remains favoured as Fabiano works toward full fitness.

In attack, Rene remains Vitoria’s main reference point in the Brasileiro with five goals. Diego Tarzia and Erick appear as options to form the front line. On the injury list, Camutanga, Edu, Dudu, Nathan Mendes, Anderson Pato, and Ruben Ismael remain sidelined, limiting the manager's depth.

Palmeiras are set to welcome back key players following suspensions served by Allan, Alexander Barboza, Khellven, and Ramon Sosa in the previous round.

Barboza's return is especially critical after Bruno Fuchs underwent emergency appendicitis surgery prior to the Atletico match, ruling him out for two to four weeks. Without him, Abel Ferreira was forced to deploy Emiliano Martinez as a makeshift centre-back.

The main selection debate lies up front between Flaco Lopez and Vitor Roque. Palmeiras' top scorer this season (14 goals and eight assists in 35 games), Flaco Lopez returned on Monday and trained normally following brief international minutes with Argentina.

Meanwhile, Vitor Roque came off the bench against Atletico after missing three months with a left ankle injury. The coaching staff is still evaluating which forward will start in Salvador.

Paulinho has also regained momentum, playing 65 minutes against Atletico in his first start in 441 days following two surgeries on his right tibia. On the other hand, Jefte remains without a timeline to return after tearing his right knee meniscus.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Jamerson, Caca, Luan Candido, Ramon; Martinez, Gabriel Baralhas, Ze Vitor; Erick, Tarzia, Rene

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Murilo, Gomez, Alexander Barboza; Khellven, Marlon Freitas, Pereira, Piquerez; Arias, Mauricio; Roque

We say: Vitoria 1-2 Palmeiras

Palmeiras possess superior match-winning quality to pull off a narrow victory. Even playing away, the squad has the tools to compete without total territorial control, leveraging wing play, set pieces, and box presence to create chances against a defence that normally excels at the Barradao.

Vitoria are capable of causing problems and scoring, largely due to their strong home form and home support. Nonetheless, Palmeiras' squad depth, key returns, and individual quality make a victory for them the most logical outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.