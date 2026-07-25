Preview: Remo vs Vitoria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 25 Jul 2026 22:20 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 22:28

Remo and Vitoria meet on Sunday at the Mangueirao in their first assignment of the second half of the 2026 Brasileiro season, with both sides arriving after matches on Thursday and only 72 hours of rest.

The table underlines the urgency of the contest for both sides. Remo occupy 19th place, with 18 points, only three behind Gremio, the first team outside the relegation zone.

Vitoria, meanwhile, sit in 11th place, with 26 points, eight ahead of their rivals, but still without a big enough cushion to treat the match with levity.

Match preview

On Thursday, Remo lost 3-0 to Corinthians at the Neo Quimica Arena. All three goals came in the first half. The problem went beyond the result. Whenever they tried to push forward, the side left large gaps between midfield and defence, allowing Corinthians to win the ball back before the blue block could reorganise. All three goals stemmed from exactly that kind of situation.

The improvement was visible in the second half, with greater balance. Leo Conde managed to make the team more compact and organised by pushing the press higher, reducing the spaces Corinthians had exploited in the first half.

Even so, when they had possession near the opposition box, the team struggled to threaten and to maintain attacking consistency.

The win over Sao Paulo had taken Remo into the break on a high. The question now is whether the defeat in Itaquera was merely a stumble on the return or a sign that the defensive problems persist: 32 goals conceded in 19 matches, the third-worst record in the competition.

Returning to the Mangueirao after almost two months increases the pressure for an immediate response in front of the home crowd. Leo Conde, however, will have little training time to reorganise the defence and motivate the squad for this important duel.

© Iconsport / SUSA

On the other side, Vitoria drew 0-0 with Botafogo at Nilton Santos, also on Thursday. The Rio side dominated possession for much of the match and had 19 attempts, but were denied by Lucas Arcanjo, who made at least six important saves and was named man of the match.

The result reinforces a pattern for Jair Ventura's side: strong organisation without the ball and comfort in low-scoring games. In their two fixtures after the break, Vitoria picked up four points and conceded no goals, including a 1-0 win over Vasco settled by substitute Renato Kayzer.

In the first half of the season, on the opening day of the championship, Vitoria beat Remo 2-0 at Barradao, with goals from Renato Kayzer and Baralhas in the second half. The first half was even, but the Rubro-Negro side improved after the interval and capitalised on an error by Marcelo Rangel to open the scoring.

Their weakness remains away from home. In 10 away matches in Serie A, Vitoria have recorded four draws and six defeats, with only four points and no victories, the second-worst record in the division behind only Chapecoense. The eight-point gap in the table suggests an advantage for Vitoria, but their away form makes this a closer contest.

Remo Brasileiro form:

W

D

W

L

W

L

Remo form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

W

L

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

D

L

W

L

W

D

Vitoria form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago

Remo will be without Marllon, who was one booking away from a ban, picked up a yellow card in the defeat to Corinthians and now serves an automatic suspension.

The good news is in goal: Marcelo Rangel, 37, recovered from knee surgery, won his battle with Ivan Quaresma and reclaimed his starting place in Itaquera.

In defence, Ze Ivaldo, signed during the break, made his first start against Corinthians and should continue alongside Matheus Felipe, another recent addition to the department.

In midfield, Leo Conde also brought in Edson Fernando during the window and released six players, among them Tachtsidis, Patrick de Paula and Pavani. The likelihood is a midfield of Ze Welison and Patrick, giving greater balance to the build-up.

Vitoria will be without Emmanuel Martinez, who was one booking away from a ban and was cautioned against Botafogo before being substituted at half time. His absence could open the door for Pochettino, one of the club's new signings, to earn minutes.

The Rubro-Negro treatment room remains busy, with Dudu, Edu, Camutanga, Pato and Nathan Mendes still out, while Ruben Ismael is in the final stage of his transition after surgery on his left knee.

On the plus side, Jair Ventura once again has Caique available, recovered from a rib fracture and free of suspension. Fabiano Souza, signed from Moreirense, has also been included in the squad and is competing for a place at right-back.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Marcelinho, Ze Ivaldo, Felipe, Mayk; Ze Welison, Patrick, Ze Ricardo; Pikachu, Jaja, Manga

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Jamerson, Caca, Candido, Ramon; Baralhas, Ze Vitor, Pochettino; Erick, Matheuzinho, Kayzer

We say: Remo 2-1 Vitoria

The recent form of both sides points to an open contest at the Mangueirao. Remo return home under pressure for an immediate response and are likely to adopt a more aggressive approach in front of their supporters, while Vitoria arrive well organised but still have significant difficulties away from Salvador.

The combination of the hosts' urgency and the fatigue caused by the short turnaround between matches creates a scenario likely to produce chances at both ends. In that context, Remo hold a slight edge thanks to home advantage and their greater need to respond.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.