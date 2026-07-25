Tottenham transfer news: Arsenal, Chelsea plot 'shock move' for £42m Spurs defender

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Jul 2026 20:04 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 20:19

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly considering a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero.

Romero has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs after they narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.

It has been widely reported that the Argentina centre-back is expected to leave the club this summer, with Inter Milan and Barcelona among those credited with an interest.

Reports also emerged last month suggesting that Manchester United were interested in Romero, although the Red Devils appear to have distanced themselves from a potential move.

While Man Utd may no longer be in the running, other Premier League heavyweights could yet enter the race, with Arsenal and Chelsea now linked with the Tottenham defender.

Arsenal and Chelsea eye move for Cristian Romero?

© Imago / APL

According to Corriere dello Sport, Romero has emerged as Inter Milan's top defensive target for the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old is reportedly open to returning to Italy four years after leaving Atalanta, although Inter would need to meet an asking price of around €50m (£42m) to secure his signature.

The report claims that the Nerazzurri are likely to face strong competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for Romero, whose contract at Tottenham runs until 2029.

Inter are reportedly exploring a loan deal containing an obligation to buy, similar to the structure they previously used to sign Manuel Akanji from Manchester City.

Cristian Romero unlikely to join Arsenal or Chelsea

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

Tottenham have already strengthened their defensive ranks with the additions of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, potentially giving them greater freedom to sanction Romero's departure if their valuation is met.

Arsenal could be in the market for another centre-back, particularly with William Saliba set to miss the start of the season due to a back problem.

However, Tottenham are highly unlikely to entertain the prospect of selling Romero to their bitter north London rivals, while Chelsea are already closing in on a deal for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

As a result, despite interest from two of Spurs' London rivals, a return to Serie A with Inter currently appears a more realistic route for Romero should he leave Tottenham this summer.