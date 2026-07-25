How Chelsea could line up with Maxence Lacroix as £52m transfer nears completion

By Ben Sully | 25 Jul 2026 01:10

Chelsea are set to bolster Xabi Alonso's defensive options with the addition of France international Maxence Lacroix.

The Blues have been working on a deal to add Lacroix to a squad that has already been strengthened by the likes of Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea are in the process of finalising a £52m transfer with Palace, meaning it is only a matter of time until Lacroix is officially unveiled as the newest member of Alonso's squad.

Ahead of the official confirmation, Sports Mole looks at how Chelsea could line up with Lacroix in their side, considering the possibility that Alonso could play with a back three or back four.

How Lacroix could line up in back three

Lacroix as the central defender in back three RCB: Reece James CB: Maxence Lacroix LCB: Levi Colwill

Alonso favoured a 3-4-2-1 formation during his successful time at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and oversaw a run to the Europa League final.

Lacroix has become well accustomed to the demands of playing a back three under Oliver Glasner at Palace.

Glasner has used Lacroix in the central role in a back three as well as one of the spots either side of the central defender.

Lacroix's aerial dominance and ability to win duels make him a good candidate to operate as the middle defender in the back three.

Such a role would also give Lacroix leadership responsibility to marshal the centre-backs on either side of him.

In this scenario, Levi Colwill would be the clear option to take up the left centre-back position, while Reece James could feature in the right centre-back role, although Alonso could also consider Wesley Fofana or Josh Acheampong for that spot.

Lacroix as the right central defender RCB: Maxence Lacroix CB: Levi Colwill LCB: Jorrel Hato

Alternatively, Alonso may feel that Lacroix's athleticism and his recovery speed make him an ideal candidate to operate as a right centre-back.

In theory, he could also play as the left central defender in the back three, but Levi Colwill and Jorrel Hato are better options for that spot.

In fact, Alonso could fit all three in the backline by playing Colwill centrally and Hato as the left centre-back.

Lacroix's eagerness to step out of the defensive line to intercept passes may be better suited to this role, purely because he would have the safety net of the central defender covering any space he vacates.

That said, his aggressive defending style can lead to fouls, something that may be more common if he finds himself in one-on-one situations against the opposition's left-winger, which is less likely to happen if he operates in a central role.

How Lacroix could line up in a back four

Lacroix as one of two centre-backs RB: Reece James RCB: Maxence Lacroix LCB: Levi Colwill LB: Jorrel Hato

Alonso used a back four for the majority of his brief tenure as Real Madrid boss, so he will consider it as an option at Chelsea, even if he decides to start out with a three-man defence.

Lacroix has recent experience of playing in a back four in France's 2026 World Cup campaign, where he made three appearances.

The Frenchman, who also spent time playing as one of two centre-backs at Wolfsburg, would form a partnership with Colwill if Alonso goes down the route of a four-man backline.

In this scenario, James would play on the right side of Lacroix as the traditional full-back, while Hato could fill the left-back position.

Final verdict

Lacroix's imposing stature and aerial strength, combined with his ability to read the game, make him a great option to play in a central role in a three.

This would also allow Alonso to play with great ball-playing defenders in Colwill and James as the left and right centre-backs, ensuring Chelsea's backline would be an asset with the ball as well as out of possession.