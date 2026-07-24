Chelsea transfer news: 'Improved' Trevoh Chalobah bid made by Serie A club

By Darren Plant | 24 Jul 2026 12:41

Chelsea have reportedly received an improved offer from Como for Trevoh Chalobah.

After featuring in England's World Cup, the defender was not selected in the 27-player squad named by Xabi Alonso for the pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

However, the academy graduate may have been left out regardless, a consequence of the increasing likelihood that he has played his final game for Chelsea.

The expected arrival of Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix will seemingly lead to Chalobah making the transfer to Serie A.

Although Inter Milan are now assessing other targets, Como appear fixed on trying to conclude a deal for the 27-year-old.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Como make improved bid for Chelsea defender Chalobah

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, talks remain ongoing with Como having lodged an improved bid.

The report claims that a fixed fee of €25m (£21.36m) plus easily-achievable add-ons valued up to €5m (£4.27m) have been offered to Chelsea.

While Chalobah is said to be keen on a move, it is unclear whether Chelsea plan to accept the offer.

Previous claims have indicated that BlueCo want to generate upwards of £30m for the homegrown talent.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Summer incomings to force BlueCo's hand?

If Lacroix finalises a transfer to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's outgoings - which include players who agreed 2026 summer transfers in earlier windows - would move over the £250m-mark.

With Chelsea needing to comply with the Premier League financial regulations and having long-term agreements in place with UEFA to make cutbacks season-on-season, BlueCo can ill-afford to play hardball with every transaction.

Despite ideally wanting to generate a bigger fee for Chalobah, recouping £25.53m as pure profit would still represent a major boost.

There have also been few signs that any other club would be prepared to pay that amount for Chalobah this summer.