Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'priced out' of Scott race as Bournemouth reveal valuation

By Ben Sully | 23 Jul 2026 20:18 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 20:21

Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

The Red Devils have already added two new names to their engine room ahead of the 2026-27 season, recruiting Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively.

There is a belief that Man United will try to sign at least one more central midfielder before the transfer window shuts in September.

Man United had shortlisted Bournemouth's Scott as one of their potential targets, but they have now withdrawn from the race for the highly-rated midfielder.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United pull out of Scott race

According to The Mirror, Man United have been priced out of the running due to Bournemouth's valuation.

The Red Devils are only willing to pay around £40m for the England international, while Bournemouth are demanding at least £70m to consider sanctioning a sale.

The Cherries have made it clear they want to retain their best players for their first season in European football.

Bournemouth recently turned down a £64m bid from Chelsea, who must decide whether to try to test the Cherries' resolve with a new offer.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest, although Scott has concerns about whether he would get regular game time for Mikel Arteta's side despite being open to a move to the Premier League champions.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images

Which other midfield targets are Man United considering?

Having seemingly cooled their interest in Scott, Man United are considering several alternative midfield options, including Botafogo's Danilo.

The Red Devils are currently weighing up whether to press ahead with a move for the former Nottingham Forest midfielder, who is also on Newcastle's radar.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carles Baleba remains another potential target, having been the subject of interest from Man United in the past two transfer windows.

Michael Carrick's side have also been linked with Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, who could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.