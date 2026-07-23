Preview: New England Revolution vs Atlanta United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 23 Jul 2026 19:45

New England Revolution will host Atlanta United at Gillette Stadium on Saturday as both sides continue their MLS regular-season campaign.

The Revolution, who sit eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, will be aiming to end a two-match winless run, while Atlanta United travel to Foxborough looking to secure their first victory at Gillette Stadium since 2018.

Match preview

New England Revolution resumed their 2026 MLS regular-season campaign with a goalless draw against Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday as they returned from the FIFA World Cup break, having previously suffered a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Charlotte FC in May despite the hosts playing almost the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage.

Marko Mitrovic's side have won three of their last six matches, drawing one and losing two, but they have now failed to win or score in consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Revolution have been formidable at Gillette Stadium, losing just one of their nine home league matches this season while recording seven wins and one draw, and they also sit three points behind Eastern Conference leaders Nashville SC in the home form table.

They will look to make home advantage count once again when they welcome an Atlanta United side they have dominated in recent meetings.

New England are unbeaten in their last four encounters with Atlanta and will be aiming to extend that run to five matches, having suffered just one defeat in their last 11 meetings with the Five Stripes while recording eight wins and two draws.

© Imago

Atlanta United face another demanding week, with Saturday's trip to New England marking their third match in eight days after fixtures on July 18 and July 23.

Results have been difficult to come by for Tata Martino's side, who have gone six matches without a victory in all competitions, drawing two and losing four, a run that has left the Five Stripes 29th in the overall MLS standings and near the foot of the Eastern Conference.

Their resilience was tested in Thursday's meeting with Charlotte FC after they fell 2-0 behind at half-time and looked destined for another defeat.

However, Atlanta staged an impressive comeback as Elias Baez pulled one back in the 57th minute after meeting a Tomas Jacob cross, before former Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron equalised in the 76th minute to secure a 2-2 draw and end the club's three-match losing streak.

The Five Stripes now travel to the Northeast, where they will attempt to improve a poor recent record against the Revolution.

New England Revolution Major League Soccer form:

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Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

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Atlanta United form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

New England could be without Ethan Kohler after the defender was forced off with a suspected injury in the 86th minute against Toronto, having started alongside Mamadou Fofana in central defence before being replaced by Brayan Ceballos, who is expected to deputise if required.

The hosts are also expected to remain without Leo Campana, Andrew Farrell and Ilay Feingold, all of whom are sidelined with lower-body injuries.

Atlanta received a timely boost as Miguel Almiron returned from the FIFA World Cup to captain the side against Charlotte, marking his comeback with his first MLS goal of the 2026 season.

Goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos also produced an outstanding display, becoming just the second MLS goalkeeper since advanced tracking began in 2010 to record seven or more saves, a tackle and a chance created in a single match, while Martino handed a first-team debut to 17-year-old Ignacio Suarez-Couri and new signing Junior Alonso made his first start for the club.

However, Atlanta will be without Tomas Jacob after he collected his fifth yellow card of the season against Charlotte, triggering a one-match suspension.

Pedro Amador (Achilles), Paulo Diaz (undisclosed), Jay Fortune (hamstring) and Sergio Santos (calf) remain unavailable, while Matt Edwards is a doubt with a hamstring problem.

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Turner; Polster, Fofana, Ceballos, Sands; Raines, Yusuf; Yow, Miller, Gil; Turgeman

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Hoyos; Hernandez, Mihaj, Alonso, Baez; Reilly, Muyumba, Sanchez; Miranchuk, Almiron, Picault

We say: New England Revolution 3-2 Atlanta United

Everything points towards a home victory, with New England boasting one of the strongest home records in the Eastern Conference while also enjoying an excellent recent record against Atlanta.

The visitors will take confidence from their spirited comeback against Charlotte and could trouble the Revolution going forward, but New England's superior form and home advantage should be enough to see them edge an entertaining contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.