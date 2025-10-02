Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and New England Revolution, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Inter Miami’s hopes of retaining Major League Soccer’s Supporters’ Shield are slipping, but not completely over, heightening the need for three points when they host New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on October 5.

The visitors are out of the postseason playoffs and can not finish higher than their current 11th place in the Eastern Conference, but they will look to end the season strong and come back with hope for next term.

Match preview

With Miami’s involvement at the Club World Cup and the Leagues Cup, they had several games in hand over the Eastern Conference leaders - firmly in control of their destiny in reaching the summit.

However, points on the board are always better than potential points - a case that the Herons are currently proving, as they are now relying on results elsewhere to help them retain the shield this season.

Javier Mascherano took full responsibility for Inter’s shock 5-3 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in midweek, saying that he employed the wrong tactics on the day, leaving the home side wide open at the back.

The hosts did well to level matters after being 3-1 down at some point - thanks to a Luis Suarez brace, but they were simply cut open too easily by the visitors and are now seven points behind the leaders, Philadelphia Union.

Miami still have three more games to play, but to win back-to-back Supporters’ Shields, Mascherano’s charges must hope that the Union are unable to register a victory in their remaining two MLS fixtures.

Thankfully for them, they have a positive record against the New England Revolution, winning four of the last five head-to-heads, but you can not help but feel the race is all but run for the Herons.

The midweek loss to the Fire was only their third league defeat in front of their home fans, and it halted a 12-game unbeaten run at Chase Stadium in all competitions, an indication of how difficult it is to beat Miami in Fort Lauderdale.

The New England Revolution are going through a transition phase, after parting ways with Caleb Porter as the head coach in mid-September, leaving assistant Pablo Moreira to oversee the club on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Porter finished 14th last season, but sitting in 11th this term was not viewed as progress by the club’s hierarchy, especially after winning just two of 15 games since May, which is why he was let go with just four fixtures of the regular MLS season remaining.

However, Moreira has already been in charge for two games - losing his first one against Philadelphia Union, but registering a victory against Atlanta United last weekend.

The Revs will hope that they can change their fortunes on the road, after losing six of their 16 road trips this term.

After seeing the Fire run through the home defence during the week, the visitors will be confident that they can cause enough trouble for Miami and repeat the heroics of their 5-0 triumph in Florida back in 2021.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

LWWWDL

New England Revolution Major League Soccer form:

WLLDLW

Team News

Mascherano’s comments at the end of the midweek defeat to Chicago could have been referring to the five changes he made from the team that drew 1-1 with Toronto last weekend.

Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles and Gonzalo Lujan were brought in to replace Ian Fray, Noah Allen and Maxi Falcon Picart, respectively, during the week, but he ended up taking off all three starting defenders at the start of the second half.

The Herons are likely to revert to the starting defence that travelled to Toronto last week, with minor changes elsewhere in their 4-4-1-1 formation.

Allen Obando and David Ruiz are still absent for the home side, as the pair battle hamstring strains, while Mateo Silvetti is away on international duty with the Argentina Under-20 team at the World Cup in Chile.

Tadeo Allende and Baltasar Rodriguez should reclaim starting berths after coming off the bench in that defeat to Chicago Fire.

Lionel Messi is still chasing that multiple-goal game record in the MLS, and is running out of time to claim the ninth game in a season with more than one goal, but with three fixtures remaining, the Argentine captain is likely to snatch another record.

The visitors will be without 17-year-old left-back Peyton Miller, who received a red card against Philadelphia Union, but he is also away with the USA Under-20 national team.

Brayan Ceballos received his fifth caution of the season last weekend, which means he will have to serve a one-match suspension and will not make the trip to Miami.

The Revs’ highest goal contributor in the MLS is captain Carles Gil - the midfielder has notched up 21 direct goal involvements with 10 goals and 11 assists, meaning he will be pulling the attacking strings for the visitors on Sunday.

Former Inter Miami forward Leo Campana will be chomping at the bit to face his former employers, and while he has been battling injuries this term, the Ecuadorian forward struck seven goals this season, netting in his 26-minute cameo last weekend.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Fray, Picart, Allen, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets; Rodriguez; Messi; Suarez

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Turner; Fofana, Beason, Farrell; Bye, Polster, Gil, Oyirwoth, Sands; Chancalay, Turgeman

We say: Inter Miami 3-2 New England Revolution

The last four head-to-heads in Miami have gone the way of the home team, and they will be seething after that midweek defeat. Mascherano’s men are bound to bounce back from that slump and bag three points on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



