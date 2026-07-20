Preview: New England Revolution vs Toronto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 20 Jul 2026 03:16

Playing their first MLS regular-season home contest in over two months, the New England Revolution will welcome Toronto to Gillette Stadium for a fixture on Wednesday.

Before the World Cup break, the Revs dropped to fourth in the Eastern Conference table after losing 1-0 to Charlotte FC, while Toronto are 12th following a 0-0 draw with CF Montreal last week.

Match preview

It is back to business for New England, a side that is hoping to avoid suffering consecutive defeats for only the second time domestically this year.

Under Marko Mitrovic, the club from Greater Boston have won seven regular-season affairs at home in the league this year, the joint-most so far.

Dating back to 2025, they have picked up at least a point in their last 10 home encounters in this competition when finding the back of the net.

With 25 points after 14 matchdays, the Revs have picked up five more than they had at this same stage of the last MLS campaign.

They have points in their last nine league fixtures in the regular season when netting multiple times at home, with their last such defeat in that scenario occurring in June of 2025 versus Nashville SC (3-2).

New England are unbeaten in their last two regular-season meetings with Toronto, collecting a 1-1 draw the last time they faced them at Gillette Stadium a year ago.

© Imago

It may not have been maximum points, but Toronto’s last MLS performance after weeks away from the pitch was a positive step forward.

Their 0-0 draw with arch-rivals Montreal ended a four-match losing run for them across all competitions, while they picked up just their second clean sheet domestically in 2026.

Robin Fraser’s men are winless in their last three MLS encounters outside BMO Field, conceding three or more goals in three regular-season road games this year.

Two of their three triumphs in the league this year have come when conceding the opener, though they have yet to earn a point away from home in 2026 when doing so.

After 15 MLS matchdays, they have collected 15 points, two more than they had at this stage of the 2025 regular season.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last two visits to Gillette Stadium, with their last away triumph over the Revs taking place in 2024 (1-0).

New England Revolution Major League Soccer form:

Toronto Major League Soccer form:

Toronto form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport

On Wednesday, New England could be without Ilay Feingold, who has a leg injury and Leonardo Campana remains a question mark due to a hamstring strain.

Diego Fagundez featured in their starting 11 against Charlotte for the first time since March, Carles Gil had a game-high four chances created and Matt Turner made four saves in the loss, which was his 14th start of the 2026 MLS campaign.

In Toronto, Lazar Stefanovic has a sore foot, Matheus Pereira is doubtful because of a groin strain, Nelson Palacio has a lower body issue, while Nicksoen Gomis and Markus Cimermancic are dealing with thigh problems.

Jonathan Osorio is eligible to return from his suspension, while Luka Gavran made three stops to collect the clean sheet last week.

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Turner; Ceballos, Kohler, Fofana, Sands; Yusuf, Gil, Polster; Miller, Turgeman, Fagundez

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Gavran; Laryea, Gilman, Zimmerman, Monlouis, Franklin; Corbeanu, Coello, Salloi; Sargent, Etienne

We say: New England Revolution 2-1 Toronto

The Revs have looked extremely unified and tough to stop in the attacking third at home, and we believe they will find a way to get back to winning ways.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.