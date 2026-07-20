Transfer news and rumours: Aston Villa hold 'talks' over Chelsea duo as Fulham plot Real Madrid raid

By Lewis Blain | 20 Jul 2026 08:13

In the wake of the 2026 World Cup final, the transfer market continues to gather pace, with severl Premier League clubs working on a number of eye-catching deals before the new season gets underway.

Sports Mole takes a look at the latest transfer rumours and developments dominating the backpages this morning.

Leeds enquire over Yunus Musah

© Imago

Leeds United have reportedly made an approach over a possible deal for AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah.

According to reports in Italy, Daniel Farke's side have contacted both the Serie A club and the USA international's representatives to explore the conditions of a summer move.

The 23-year-old is due to return to Milan after an underwhelming loan spell at Atalanta, with his long-term future at San Siro still uncertain despite new boss Ruben Amorim wanting to assess him in pre-season.

Leeds are yet to submit a formal offer, although reports suggest Milan would be willing to sanction a loan deal with an option, or conditional obligation, to buy.

However, the Whites could face competition from Lazio, who have also identified Musah as a potential midfield target this summer.

Fulham eye Real Madrid double swoop

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Fulham are reportedly exploring ambitious moves for Real Madrid duo Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia.

According to The Sun, new Cottagers boss Alvaro Arbeloa is keen to reunite with the pair after replacing Marco Silva at Craven Cottage this summer.

Garcia scored 10 goals under Arbeloa for Real Madrid Castilla last season, while teenage winger Mastantuono also flourished under the Spaniard before making the move from River Plate.

The Argentina international would likely only be available on loan, with Real Madrid reluctant to sanction a permanent exit so soon after his arrival.

Fulham are in the market for attacking reinforcements following the departures of Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez, with Arbeloa now hoping his Real Madrid connections can help deliver two exciting additions.

Aston Villa discuss Chelsea duo

© Imago

Aston Villa have reportedly held 'talks' with Chelsea over potential moves for Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho.

TEAMtalk claims the discussions took place during negotiations over Morgan Rogers's proposed British-record move to Stamford Bridge, with Villa already planning how to reinvest the sizeable transfer fee.

Jackson is understood to be a priority target for Unai Emery, who previously worked with the Senegal international during their time together at Villarreal.

Villa also sounded Chelsea out over Garnacho's availability as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of another Champions League campaign.

Negotiations over Jackson are expected to intensify once the Rogers deal is completed, while Villa are also believed to retain an interest in adding further midfield reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

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