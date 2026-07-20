Wrexham ready to break their club record to chase Senegal striker

By Axel Clody | 20 Jul 2026 08:50

Bamba Dieng is one of the most sought-after free agents on the market after a remarkable second half of the season at Lorient, with clubs from England, Spain, Germany and France all registering interest, and one English club going further than any other.

The former Marseille striker ended the 2025-26 campaign with 10 Ligue 1 goals from just 15 starts, transforming himself from a slow starter into one of the division's most dangerous finishers after the turn of the year. His contract with Lorient expired on 1 July, making him available for nothing.

Wrexham make record offer, but Championship rivals close in

© Imago / PsnewZ

According to TeamTalk, several English clubs have contacted Dieng's representatives to assess a potential deal. Bournemouth, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, registered interest — but the 26-year-old was not attracted by the prospect of a backup role at the Vitality Stadium.

It is two Championship clubs who appear to be leading the race. Wrexham — the Welsh club part-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who narrowly missed out on promotion last season — have reportedly submitted 'the biggest contract offer in their history' in an attempt to land the Senegal international.

The proposal would represent a significant upgrade on the £60,000-per-month gross salary Dieng earned at Lorient in 2025-26.

Hull City have also put a highly attractive contract on the table for the striker, according to the same report. Middlesbrough and West Ham United are also believed to be monitoring his situation.

Given Dieng's profile — a powerful, direct centre-forward with pace and an eye for goal — the Championship would offer him regular football at a competitive level, and a platform from which a Premier League move could realistically follow.