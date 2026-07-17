Man Utd team news: Red Devils new signing named in squad for Wrexham friendly

By Carter White | 17 Jul 2026 16:59

Manchester United have included new signing Andrey Santos in their squad for this weekend's pre-season friendly versus Wrexham.

The Red Devils and the Welsh powerhouses will take to the field in Helsinki, Finland as they both step up their preparations for seasons in the Premier League and Championship respectively.

Man Utd's team is expected to be laden with academy players, as the bulk of their first-team cohort enjoy extended breaks after playing various roles at the World Cup in North America this summer.

Not selected as part of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil boys, Santos recently secured a £50m move across Premier League battlelines from the Stamford Bridge home of Chelsea to the Theatre of Dreams.

The 22-year-old featured in 27 top-flight contests for the Blues last season - starting just 13 of those fixtures - finding the net in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in West London on May 19.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Man Utd new boy Santos selected for Wrexham clash

With Manchester United taking to the pre-season turf for the first time in 2026 on Saturday afternoon, new midfielder Santos could be in line for his debut for the 20-time English champions.

As confirmed by the Red Devils, the 22-year-old has been included in the squad by head coach Michael Carrick for the fixture against Championship side Wrexham at Helsinki Olympic Stadium this weekend.

Santos has spent the majority of this week training with his new teammates in England, with Carrick's squad bolstered by a number of academy prospects whilst some of the senior players continue to enjoy time off.

Fellow new signing Karl Darlow and striker Benjamin Sesko have not made the squad for the Wrexham clash in Finland, with the pair preparing to remain in England and build up their fitness.

Another midfield addition for the Red Devils alongside former Chelsea boy Santos, Youri Tielemans is on holiday currently after spending a large portion of the summer with Belgium at the World Cup.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man Utd's Helsinski squad

Given how early Manchester United are into their pre-season schedule, it is no surprise that the squad for Saturday's friendly appears a little undercooked, filled out by a range of youth players.

There will be still plenty of star names for the Finnish fans to look out for, though, including Harry Maguire, new signing Santos and Bryan Mbeumo.

Man Utd's squad to face Wrexham on Saturday (July 18):

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Radek Vitek, Dermot Mee.

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Harry Amass, Jaydan Kamason, Dan Armer.

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Andrey Santos, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Toby Collyer, Dan Gore, Jacob Devaney, Jim Thwaites.

Forwards: Joshua Zirkzee, Bryan Mbeumo, Chido Obi, Ethan Wheatley, Shea Lacey, Ethan Williams.

After a Helsinki meeting with Wrexham, Carrick's side are next in action against Rosenborg at Lerkendal Stadion in Norway.