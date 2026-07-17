Man United, Liverpool learn Jarrod Bowen stance as West Ham captain releases statement

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Man United, Liverpool learn Bowen stance as West Ham captain releases statement
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Jarrod Bowen has confirmed that he will stay with West Ham United this summer and attempt to lead the Hammers back into the Premier League next season.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Bowen's future following West Ham's relegation to the Championship, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa among the clubs linked with a summer move for the attacker.

However, Bowen has committed his immediate future to the Hammers, insisting that he is fully focused on the club's upcoming Championship campaign.

According to talkSPORT, the 29-year-old has signed a revised contract until 2030 to reflect the club's 2026-27 Championship campaign.

Bowen commits himself to West Ham amid transfer talk

"The main motivation for me is staying and bringing this club back into the Premier League, where we belong," he said in a video posted on X.

"There were always going to be rumours, there were always going to be different things going on, what's going on, and I think for me it was only right to speak when the time's right in circumstances like this.

"Ultimately it hurt everyone, and it should hurt everyone because it was such a disappointing thing that happened, but you can't change it, you know, it doesn't last forever.

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