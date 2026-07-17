Man United, Liverpool learn Jarrod Bowen stance as West Ham captain releases statement

By Matt Law | 17 Jul 2026 12:09 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 12:11

Jarrod Bowen has confirmed that he will stay with West Ham United this summer and attempt to lead the Hammers back into the Premier League next season.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Bowen's future following West Ham's relegation to the Championship, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa among the clubs linked with a summer move for the attacker.

However, Bowen has committed his immediate future to the Hammers, insisting that he is fully focused on the club's upcoming Championship campaign.

According to talkSPORT, the 29-year-old has signed a revised contract until 2030 to reflect the club's 2026-27 Championship campaign.

Bowen commits himself to West Ham amid transfer talk

Some words from our captain ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sRC5C1v8g1 — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 17, 2026

"The main motivation for me is staying and bringing this club back into the Premier League, where we belong," he said in a video posted on X.

"There were always going to be rumours, there were always going to be different things going on, what's going on, and I think for me it was only right to speak when the time's right in circumstances like this.

"Ultimately it hurt everyone, and it should hurt everyone because it was such a disappointing thing that happened, but you can't change it, you know, it doesn't last forever.

"I flew out to Prague in the Czech Republic to meet Daniel [Kretinsky] and Jiri [Svarc], go out and speak. The ambition that I got from Daniel and Jiri, certainly in terms of the direction the club wants to move in, it interests me a lot. "It didn't take a lot for me because this club means a lot to me. As I said, I did an interview after the game and said my vision is to get this club back in the Premier League. "I've been here six and a half years and obviously transitioned from a boy really, from the Championship, into a man now, captain of the club, which is a huge honour. © Imago Man United, Liverpool, Villa among clubs to be linked with Bowen this summer "I'd seen myself in years to come as a die-hard West Ham fan, so I always think what would they want as a fan if they got the opportunity to play on the pitch? "50,000 season ticket holders in the Championship is some feat, but I think it goes to show you that loyalty that they have for the club and the love that they have for the club. They want to see their club back in the Premier League, and we need everybody to be a part of that." Bowen made the move to West Ham from Hull City in January 2020, and he has represented the London club on 280 occasions, scoring 85 goals and registering 63 assists. The forward scored 11 goals and registered 12 assists in 42 appearances for West Ham last term, meanwhile, including nine goals and 11 assists in 38 Premier League matches. Bowen has huge experience in the Championship, playing 117 times in the competition for Hull, scoring 52 goals and registering 12 assists in England's second tier. Vote in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards!

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