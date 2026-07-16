Man United transfer news: Roma 'prepared to pay £38m' for Red Devils-linked attacker

By Darren Plant | 16 Jul 2026 16:17 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 16:18

Manchester United are reportedly set to face fierce competition from Roma in the race to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville.

Having started for Netherlands during their World Cup campaign, the 24-year-old is unlikely to play for the Hammers in the Championship during 2026-27.

A number of clubs - including Man United - have been linked with a move for the attacker.

At this point in time, it is unclear what fee will be enough to tempt West Ham into a sale, with Summerville still having three years left on his contract.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia, Roma are ready to push hard for Summerville's signature.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Roma ready to make big-money Summerville offer

The report claims that Roma are ready to present West Ham with a proposal of €45m (£38.17m).

Summerville's representatives are said to have spent time in Italy to hold discussions with the Serie A giants.

With the player not returning from holiday until Thursday, no decision will be made over the coming days.

Nevertheless, Roma are seemingly prepared to be proactive in their efforts to sign a new winger.

Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho has also been heavily linked with a transfer to Stadio Olimpico.

© Iconsport / PA Images

When could Man United make Summerville move?

The report adds that Man United will not make a formal approach for Summerville unless they part ways with Marcus Rashford.

With the England international in line to have a break lasting a number of weeks from Sunday onwards, the Red Devils may choose to bide their time.

Michael Carrick is yet to determine whether he wants to reintegrate the former Barcelona loanee into his first-team plans.

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