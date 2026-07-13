Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'want to beat' Manchester United to France World Cup revelation

By Axel Clody | 13 Jul 2026 09:48

Liverpool have renewed their interest in Roma midfielder Manu Kone as the two clubs that want him most this summer appear set for a direct battle.

Under Andoni Iraola, Liverpool are preparing for what promises to be a demanding 2026-27 campaign. The club have already moved quickly in the market, gazumping Newcastle to sign winger Victor Munoz and securing a £60m deal for promising defender Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes in February. Strengthening their midfield, however, remains the priority.

According to The Kopite View, Liverpool have reignited their admiration for the 24-year-old, who has delivered a series of impressive performances for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Manu Kone's World Cup displays fuel transfer interest

© Iconsport / Phd Press / TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

With Aurelien Tchouameni sidelined by a muscle injury, Kone was thrown into the deep end at his first major international tournament, and responded with a string of commanding performances. He has recorded four starts for a France side that takes on Spain in the semi-final in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

Partnering Adrien Rabiot in the French engine room, the pair have formed an effective double pivot that provides balance and allows the attacking talent around them — Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue — room to create.

Boss Didier Deschamps was unambiguous in his assessment. 'They are important for winning the ball back, especially when we press high, and for supplying the attackers with the right service,' he said.

Despite those contributions, L'Equipe reports that Kone will not start the semi-final against Spain. The French newspaper states that Tchouameni has recovered from his muscular problem and is set to return, with Rabiot's outstanding form further limiting Kone's route back into the starting eleven.

Liverpool and United in pursuit, Ederson collapse helps open the race

© Iconsport / PA Images

Kone also sits high on Manchester United's midfield shortlist.

With Casemiro's departure leaving a gap in the middle of the pitch, the Red Devils had initially earmarked Ederson of Atalanta as their leading target — only to walk away from the deal after concerns over the Brazilian's knee emerged from medical examinations. Kone now offers an alternative route to addressing that need, and United are understood to be admirers of his profile.

Liverpool, by contrast, come from a position of midfield quality seeking further depth and dynamism, and Kone's ability to operate as a defensive-minded midfielder while contributing to the press would fit Iraola's system.

The Roma midfielder has three years remaining on his contract, and the Italians are believed to value him at around £47m.

His career path took him from Toulouse to Borussia Monchengladbach — where he made 86 starts — before he joined Roma, for whom he has made 82 appearances across two seasons. He made his international debut in September 2024 and has accumulated 18 caps.