Tottenham transfer news: Spurs look to 'raid' Euro club for £51m Liverpool-linked attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Jul 2026 19:57

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Francisco Trincao, who could leave Sporting Lisbon during the summer transfer window.

Spurs have been busy this summer and, after strengthening their defence and midfield, are now looking to reinforce their attack.

Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add more quality in the final third, particularly given the injury problems suffered by Dejan Kulusevski and Xavi Simons.

Trincao spent a season on loan in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers from Barcelona, but he has rediscovered his best form since joining Sporting.

The 26-year-old has scored 47 goals in 208 appearances for Sporting, while contributing 11 goals and 15 assists in 50 matches across all competitions last season.

Tottenham eye move for Francisco Trincao?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Record, Spurs are considering a move for the Sporting attacker, who could be on the move this summer.

The Portugal international has a €60m (£51m) release clause in his contract, although Sporting could reportedly be willing to sell him for less.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Trincao after identifying him as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Al-Ahli are said to be preparing an offer worth around €50m (£42.6m), meaning Spurs may need to act quickly if they are serious about signing the attacker.

Francisco Trincao: Spurs face challenge from Liverpool?

© Imago

The report adds that Tottenham could face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, who are also looking to strengthen their attack following Mohamed Salah's departure.

The Reds have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but they are reportedly keen to add further reinforcements in the wide attacking areas.

Liverpool have also been linked with Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola this summer, while Spanish attacking midfielder Sergio Arribas has emerged as another potential option.