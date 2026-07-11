Julian Quinones move to Chelsea 'truth' revealed after Saudi transfer reports

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Jul 2026 19:19

Chelsea have reportedly not made a bid for Mexican winger Julian Quinones during the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has impressed for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup, emerging as one of the tournament's standout performers and attracting significant transfer interest.

Quinones has registered four goals and one assist for Mexico at the World Cup and is enjoying the best spell of his career.

The truth behind Chelsea transfer move for Julian Quinones

© Imago

Recent reports in London-based Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat claimed that Chelsea had submitted a formal offer for the winger.

However, Fabrizio Romano has insisted there is no truth in those reports, confirming that the Blues have not made an offer for Quinones.

Furthermore, Al-Qadsiah reportedly regard Quinones as untouchable and have no intention of selling one of their prized assets following his impressive World Cup displays.

Chelsea are entering a new era under Xabi Alonso after a disappointing 10th-place Premier League finish last season, with the club looking to strengthen several areas of the squad.

The Blues have already signed Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon for a reported £40m, with the 19-year-old putting pen to paper on a contract until 2034.

Chelsea duo set for exit this summer?

© Imago / Sportimage

With no European football next season, Chelsea have an opportunity to trim their bloated squad.

Marc Cucurella has already departed Stamford Bridge, and more players could follow as the Blues look to raise funds through player sales.

Andrey Santos appears destined to leave Chelsea after reportedly agreeing a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Chelsea are also reportedly prepared to let Alejandro Garnacho leave for £45m, with the club working closely with the player's representatives to find a solution.