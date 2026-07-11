Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi open to shock 'reunion' after £31.5m decision

By Ben Knapton | 11 Jul 2026 15:55 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 15:55

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly open to welcoming Randal Kolo Muani back to North London this summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker was loaned to the Lilywhites for the 2025-26 campaign but failed to win over the fanbase owing to a string of underwhelming performances.

Kolo Muani managed just one Premier League goal in 30 appearances, as well as one assist, although his output was better in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old came up with six goal involvements from nine European games - four of his own and two assists - including two strikes and one helper in a 5-3 loss to parent club PSG.

However, Kolo Muani's terms did not include an option or obligation to buy, and he is due to return to Paris for the 2026-27 season, but the most likely outcome is a departure from the Parc des Princes.

Roberto De Zerbi 'open' to Randal Kolo Muani Tottenham reunion

© Imago

Kolo Muani's meagre return of nine goal involvements from 41 Spurs games would seemingly rule out any chance of a permanent move to North London, but that is not the case, according to Tuttosport.

The Italian outlet claims that Roberto De Zerbi was not "displeased" with Kolo Muani's efforts last year, and he is interested in re-signing the France international on a permanent basis.

Kolo Muani started six straight Premier League games for Spurs following De Zerbi's arrival, but he failed to score or set up a teammate in that time and was benched for the final-day win over Everton.

PSG are reportedly open to letting Kolo Muani leave on another loan deal with an obligation to buy, but Juventus are currently leading the race, having already agreed personal terms with the player.

However, the Bianconeri are currently not willing to go above €37m (£31.5m) for a transfer fee, so Spurs could assume control of the race if they come forward with a bigger offer.

Why Tottenham should not go back in for Randal Kolo Muani

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Kolo Muani quickly won the trust of De Zerbi in North London, but the Frenchman failed to repay the faith the manager showed in him with any Premier League goal contributions.

Kolo Muani never found his best role in the team either, operating both on the right-hand side and as a central striker with limited success, and his chances of starting in the former position will take a hit when Mohammed Kudus returns to full fitness.

Tottenham have already spent north of £200m on Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke, but the Lilywhites still have money to spend and can afford to go big on at least one attacker this summer.

While Spurs' chances of signing Eli Junior Kroupi are growing, the Lilywhites should prioritise a move for a younger, Premier League-proven striker over one who did not do enough to earn a second chance.