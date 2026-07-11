Tottenham 'gaining belief' in pursuit of Bournemouth star after PSG transfer boost

By Ben Sully | 11 Jul 2026 13:52 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 13:53

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.

The Frenchman is already being linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium after impressing in his first season as a Premier League player.

Kroupi netted 13 goals in 33 top-flight appearances, including five goals in the final eight matches of the season, helping Bournemouth achieve European qualification for the first time in the club's history.

The 20-year-old has been linked with several potential suitors, including Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

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Spurs receive Kroupi transfer boost

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs have now been handed a timely boost in their efforts to prise the attacker away from the Vitality Stadium.

That is because PSG appear to be turning their focus away from the Bournemouth man after learning that he would be reluctant to play a backup role at the Parc des Princes.

As a result, Luis Enrique's side are now working on a deal to sign Spain international Ferran Torres from La Liga champions Barcelona.

The report claims that the Spurs are now 'gaining belief' that they can win the race to sign one of their main attacking targets.

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Bournemouth likely to be tough negotiators

While PSG's threat has diminished in Spurs' pursuit of Kroupi, the north London club still have work to do if they are to convince Bournemouth to part ways with an important player.

The Cherries will be particularly keen to retain Kroupi's services ahead of a busy campaign where they will need to balance Europa League football with their domestic obligations.

Bournemouth are certainly under no contractual pressure to sell a player who is under contract until the summer of 2030.

There is a belief that it could take a fee in the region of £85m to persuade the Cherries to sell the France Under-21 international.