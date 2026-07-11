Man United transfer news: Ederson development leads to Red Devils 'making contact' for former target

By Darren Plant | 11 Jul 2026 12:04 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 12:09

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly reignited their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

Recent reports have suggested that Man United are on the brink of adding Chelsea's Andrey Santos and Atalanta BC's Ederson to their engine room ranks.

However, while Santos is expected to finalise a transfer to Old Trafford over the weekend, a report on Friday suggested that the deal for Ederson looks far more uncertain.

The report goes as far as saying that Man United chiefs could back out of signing the 27-year-old.

According to Globo Esporte, that has contributed to Man United re-joining the race to sign Gomes from Wolves.

© Imago / Sportimage

What is Joao Gomes' situation at Wolves?

Gomes had agreed personal terms to move to Atletico Madrid, and a deal worth just below £40m was in place for the Brazil international to make the switch to La Liga.

Instead, Atletico withdrew their interest due to super-agent Jorge Mendes taking Bernardo Silva to neighbours Real Madrid, rather than helping their own cause.

That has effectively left Gomes in limbo, with the 25-year-old having started pre-season training with Wolves.

Nevertheless, the report alleges that Man United and Liverpool have made contact with the Championship club to establish the conditions for a transfer.

Both clubs have a long-standing interest in Gomes, who is expected to leave Molineux after their relegation from the Premier League.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Would Joao Gomes be a downgrade on Ederson for Man United?

Michael Carrick could sign at least three central midfielders this summer, a consequence of Casemiro departing on a free transfer and a long-term injury sustained by Manuel Ugarte.

Andrey Santos could become a midfield partner to Kobbie Mainoo, particularly if Ederson, as anticipated, misses out on a move to Old Trafford.

Ederson carries a far greater goal threat from Gomes. He has 15 goals and six assists from 153 Serie A appearances, whereas Gomes only has seven goals and three assists from 116 Premier League matches.

That said, Man United boast enough firepower in the final third where they would not necessarily miss any extra goals that may have come from Ederson.

Meanwhile, Gomes is proven in the Premier League, even if he has been part of a Wolves side that have regressed over the past two seasons.