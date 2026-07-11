Rangers transfer news: Another Hearts star joins Derek McInnes at Ibrox - "the type of player every manager wants"

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jul 2026 11:07 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 11:09

Rangers have announced the signing of Cammy Devlin from Hearts on a two-year contract, with the option for an additional year.

The 28-year-old midfielder arrives at Ibrox on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Tynecastle

Devlin spent five years at Hearts and made a total of 176 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring eight goals.

The Australia international was part of the Jam Tarts side that finished above Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table last season and came agonisingly close to winning their first top-flight title in 60 years, losing to champions Celtic on the final weekend of the campaign.

Devlin was a central figure for Hearts as they recorded the highest Premiership points tally in the club’s history, but he has now made the switch from Edinburgh to Glasgow to represent Rangers.

The Sydney-born midfielder is the third significant arrival at Rangers from Hearts this summer after striker Lawrence Shankland and manager McInnes.

Shankland was Hearts’ captain and top scorer from last season before making the move to Ibrox at the end of May, while McInnes was appointed as Danny Rohl’s successor in the middle of last month.

Devlin honoured to reunite with McInnes at Rangers

? “To call myself a Rangers player now feels pretty special and I just cannot wait to get started.”



????? ?????? - ??????? pic.twitter.com/KEU2axcGxR — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 11, 2026

“It feels amazing. I am obviously so happy to get it over the line; with the gaffer coming here and a lot of change happening at the club, it feels like a great time to be coming here,” Devlin told Rangers’ official website.

“It is just an absolute honour and privilege; I am so aware, being in Scotland for a while now, the size of the club and everything that comes with playing at such a massive football club.

“To call myself a Rangers player now feels pretty special and I just cannot wait to get started.”

Manager McInnes added: “Cammy is obviously a player I know, and I am well aware what he will offer to Rangers.

“His levels of consistency for me were superb, and he is the type of player that every manager wants in his team.

“He is someone who knows the Scottish league, and nothing will surprise him with what lies ahead. I am looking forward to welcoming Cammy to Rangers and working with him again after he returns from his holiday.”

Devlin becomes Rangers’ sixth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Shankland, Ross McCrorie, Ben Godfrey, Ivor Pandur and Dan Neil.