Transfer news and rumours: Bournemouth targeting Davinson Sanchez, Hull in talks to sign Serie A goalkeeper

By Ben Sully | 11 Jul 2026 10:06 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 10:06

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in signing Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez.

The Cherries are in the market for a new defender after losing the services of key centre-back Marcos Senesi.

The Argentina international turned down the opportunity to sign a new contract with Bournemouth before joining Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer.

According to Sporx, Bournemouth are considering Sanchez as a potential option to bolster their backline.

Sanchez has plenty of Premier League experience after making 143 appearances during his six-year spell with Tottenham Hotspur.

While the Cherries are monitoring his situation, Galatasaray are keen to retain the services of a player who made 45 competitive appearances last term.

However, they could soften their transfer stance if they receive a proposal in the region of €35m (£29.8m).

In addition to Bournemouth, Sanchez is also attracting interest from two Italian sides, Inter Milan and Como.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Hull keen on Milinkovic-Savic move

Elsewhere, Hull City are in talks over a potential deal for Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic officially made his move to Napoli permanent this summer after joining last year on loan from Torino with an obligation to buy.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper has penned a contract for the summer of 2030, but there is a possibility he could depart before the end of the transfer window.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sports Witness, Hull are in negotiations with Napoli over a move for the Serbia international.

The Tigers want to sign the goalkeeper on an initial loan deal with a conditional obligation to buy at the end of the season.

However, Napoli would prefer a permanent transfer or a loan agreement with a guaranteed purchase clause.

The report claims that the Serie A giants value the Serbia international at €18m (£15.3m).

Middlesbrough sign Joseph from Hull

Our ? man in our ? threads ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zVJjAXUEnJ — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 10, 2026

Sticking with Hull, the newly-promoted side have sold striker Kyle Joseph to Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Joseph was on course to join Middlesbrough at the end of June in a move that would have helped Hull's Financial Fair Play situation.

The proposed transfer stalled before the two sides resurrected the move with fresh talks.

As per Gazette Live, Middlesbrough reached an agreement with Hull over a deal worth £4m plus add-ons.

Joseph has been unveiled as the newest member of Kim Hellberg's side, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Speaking to Boro's media channels, Joseph said: “I’m so delighted to sign for this massive club. It’s such an ambitious club, and I really want to help it achieve its goals.

“I’m an all-action centre forward, but most importantly I want to score goals and help the team win games.”

Joseph leaves the MKM Stadium after scoring eight goals in 65 competitive matches during his 18 months as a Hull player.